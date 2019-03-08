Search

Hackney man halfway through extreme challenge to climb Colombia's 10 highest mountains

PUBLISHED: 08:24 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 17 September 2019

Thomas Palmer is halfway through an extreme challenge to climb Colombia's 10 highest mountains.

A novice climber from Hackney is halfway through the unprecedented challenge of climbing Colombia's 10 highest mountains.

Thomas Palmer, 29, was unable to leave his home last year due to severe depression. But the camera man was inspired to push himself while filming Ross Edgley's record-breaking 1,780-mile Great British Swim last year.

Despite having no experience, he has already passed the half way mark, scaling 23,000 feet.

"It is an emotional moment as it has taken a lot of work to get here," said Thomas. "However, that quickly fizzles away when you hear what then lies ahead of you as things get harder more serious and more dangerous.

"There were a few tears, given my mental history, it was just knowing that every step I take now, is a step away from where I was.

"I'm doing this to inspire other people and to encourage them to overcome limited beliefs - but it is a very personal goal too. It's to prove that I can push myself where I haven't been able to in the past."

Thomas is doing video blogs documenting his journey. They can be watched here.

