News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney Mayor: Queen's Speech concerned with 'hobby horses'

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 2:40 PM May 10, 2022
Hackney's mayor Philip Glanville has called out the prime minister's plans to scarp lasting Covid restrictions

Phil Glanville has criticised the Prime Minister's plans - Credit: Hackney Council and PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney’s newly elected mayor has said the Queen’s Speech is about “populist hobby horses rather than tackling the cost of living crisis”. 

The speech contained 38 bills – pieces of proposed legislation – on topics including regeneration, policing, Brexit, education and energy.

A statement from the Government read: “In these challenging times, this government will provide the leadership needed to deliver for you.

“Your priorities are our priorities and we are focused like a laser on the issues that matter to you most.“ 

Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville, who won another term at the helm last week, said: “Three years after the Government first said it would level up the country, today’s speech shows ministers still have no idea what it means in practice.

“The lack of meaningful policy in today’s speech showed a Government prioritising populist hobby horses over action to tackle the major issues facing Hackney and the country.”

Hackney News

Don't Miss

Appeal for information following East Ham hit and run

London Live News

Woman raped in alleyway attack in Upper Clapton

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council

Local elections 2022: All the candidates standing in Hackney

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Man from Stamford Hill admits burglary and will be sentenced at St Albans later this month

London Live News

Stamford Hill man pleads guilty to burglary

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A CGI of what the Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme might look like

Planning and Development

Hundreds of homes set for Shoreditch as regeneration proposal approved

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon