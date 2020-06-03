Hackney McDonald’s reopens for drive-through customers
PUBLISHED: 13:17 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 03 June 2020
Archant
A McDonald’s in Hackney has reopened to “drive-thru” customers.
The fast food chain has reopened some restaurants for drive-through and delivery services around the country following a successful pilot in May.
You may also want to watch:
It has adjusted protocols to enable safe working and social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, such as perspex screens at drive-through windows.
The restaurants are also being manned by smaller teams offering a limited menu on reduced opening hours.
Hackney McDonald’s opened at 11am yesterday (June 2).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.