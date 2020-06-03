Hackney McDonald’s reopens for drive-through customers

A McDonald’s in Hackney has reopened to “drive-thru” customers.

The fast food chain has reopened some restaurants for drive-through and delivery services around the country following a successful pilot in May.

It has adjusted protocols to enable safe working and social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, such as perspex screens at drive-through windows.

The restaurants are also being manned by smaller teams offering a limited menu on reduced opening hours.

Hackney McDonald’s opened at 11am yesterday (June 2).