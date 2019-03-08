Search

Advanced search

Hackney mental health charity Mind given £130,000 to help clients with Universal Credit applications

PUBLISHED: 17:20 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 20 September 2019

A file image of a job centre in east London. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

A file image of a job centre in east London. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

PA Wire/PA Images

A mental health charity in Hackney has been given a £130,000 grant to help people navigate their Universal Credit applications.

Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest will use the money to run a new welfare rights service.

You may also want to watch:

The charity has been offering welfare rights advice for 20 years but applied for extra cash to help deal with the devastation caused by the government's online single-payment system.

Since 2017 Mind has helped its service users claim £390,000 they would otherwise have not received.

Welfare rights lead Finn Keaney said: "Hackney is a diverse borough with some of the highest rates of poverty and health inequality across the capital, and as such has seen residents suffer greatly from government welfare policy, which seems more focused on unemployment statistics than the survival of marginalised people.

"With this new grant, Mind CHWF's Universal Credit Advice Service will aim to meet the huge demand for person-centred, specialist benefits advice for vulnerable residents navigating the welfare system."

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Kings Crescent Estate is safe, Hackney Council reassures residents, but admits Kooltherm K15 insulation wouldn’t be used now

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Homerton man with ‘vile and obnoxious views about women’ jailed after attacking and threatening to kill partner

Mohammed Ahmed. Picture: Met Police

Upper Clapton fire: Police say blaze ‘suspicious’ but people demand answers after wooden cladding deemed safe

Firefighters tackling the blaze in the Upper Clapton block. Picture: Ciara Lawless

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Kings Crescent Estate is safe, Hackney Council reassures residents, but admits Kooltherm K15 insulation wouldn’t be used now

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Homerton man with ‘vile and obnoxious views about women’ jailed after attacking and threatening to kill partner

Mohammed Ahmed. Picture: Met Police

Upper Clapton fire: Police say blaze ‘suspicious’ but people demand answers after wooden cladding deemed safe

Firefighters tackling the blaze in the Upper Clapton block. Picture: Ciara Lawless

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Rugby World Cup: Strongest England side to face Tonga

England head coach Eddie Jones (pic Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal starlet Saka hails Ljungberg influence

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Qarabag's Miguel Michel battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium last season (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Cricket: Harris happier with batting form for Middlesex

Middlesex's James Harris hits a boundary during day four of the Specsavers County Championship Division two match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Spurs boss Pochettino wants to build on Palace victory at Leicester with settled squad

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate as Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt (right) scores an own goal to put them 2-0 up during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists