Hackney Moves announces Strava link as half-marathon nears

The warm up is under way for Hackney Half - Credit: Hackney Moves

The Hackney Moves Festival has announced a partnership with Strava as their Official Run Partner to support runners preparing for this month's half marathon.

Strava, a digital platform for athletes, will provide a free pre-race training event on May 4 for runners to familiarise themselves with the route through East London and share tips to train for the event.

On the day of the half marathon, May 22, Strava racers will lead a pre-race warm up, motivate runners along the route, and host the Strava Kudos Corner where participants can relax and celebrate after the race.

This year's half will be held on May 22 - Credit: © Nic Serpell-Rand 2017

The 13.1-mile-long half marathon will be held on May 22 with a 5k run on May 21 for runners from 13 years on.

Throughout the weekend the Hackney Moves Festival will also stage various free fitness classes such as boxing, yoga, or high intensity workouts as well as live music and local food and drink trucks.