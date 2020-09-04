Hundreds of Hackney mums help struggling mothers in London get essential items

A Clapton Church and mum’s buy and swap Facebook group set up a baby bank after seeing many mothers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paediatric nurse Beautine Wester was shocked to learn so many mothers all over London were going without basic necessities.

She told the Gazette: “I was so touched when I saw children coming in with no shoes and thought: ‘This is London!’

“No shoes, no blankets, no towels, no bed linen, and then a mother to say: ‘I’ve been wrapping her with clothes, just her jumpers.’

“That is crazy.”

She and about 400 mums from the E5 Mum’s Buy And Swap Facebook group, in partnership with Clapton Adventist Church on Chelmer Road, began collecting and supplying mothers with clean clothes, toys, milk, nappies and other essential items in June.

“Most of the donations come from the community mums – they are amazing!” She said.

Word of the baby bank spread through local mutual aid groups.

“We saw a five year old who was very shabbily dressed when we went to deliver food, and from there, I put it up into my local mutual aid group.

“Some mums saw and we decided to set up this project.

“Now we have families coming from as far as Heathrow , Hammersmith – everywhere!

“We are working with mums who practically have nothing.”

The bank now serves over 80 families and is working with over 25 organisations across London.

These include Hackney organisations like Made Up Kitchen which has been providing cooked food packages and bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to people all over the borough during the pandemic.

They also work closely with local charity Shoreditch Trusts’ Bump Buddies, accepting referrals from the group which supports pregnant women in Hackney.

The baby bank has set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising £10,000 to buy and Portakabin.

Beautine and other volunteers also hope to raise awareness about the plight of struggling mothers, believing the issue to be far-reaching and long-term.

“In the interest of the community, we came together and worked together and shared stories.

“But, my concern is there are lots more people who need the help and they are not getting it,” she said.

Beautine, a member of Clapton Adventist, works in the community looking after children with disabilities.

She rescheduled her shifts so she could volunteer at the baby bank.

