Hackney musicians cycle 25,000km to Tokyo for Alzheimer's Society - and make an album while they're at it

Scenes from Tim Stephens and Adam Faulkner's bike ride from Hackney to Tokyo. Picture: Adam Faulkner Archant

Hackney musicians Adam Faulkner and Tim Stephens are finally out of the saddle after an "incredible" bike ride - to Tokyo.

The project, which will eventually result in a collaborative album and a documentary, was in memory of their grandmothers - two of whom died after suffering from Alzheimer's. And as well as making music and film, they've raised £2,400 for the Alzheimer's Society.

"We were both obsessed with the thought of going to Japan," said Adam, 32, "but as we like to be a bit different we thought: 'Why not cycle there, so we could meet some amazing people and make an album with them along the way?"

The 25,000km journey would take the duo through 26 countries and introduce them to dozens of musicians and instruments. And in May, 14 months after setting off, Adam and Tim arrived in the Japanese capital.

"From start to finish, it has been an incredible journey," said Adam. "It has easily been the best adventure of our lives and even now it's hard to believe that we have cycled from London all the way to Tokyo."

Tim, 31, added: "We feel like we have seen it all on this trip - ominous but stunning mountains, arid and hot deserts, stunning coastlines, thick forests, not to mention some of the biggest cities in the world. We couldn't ask for a better experience."

The two goals - making music, and raising money to help Alzheimer's sufferers - aren't so separate as you might think.

"We have seen first hand how the power of music can help evoke emotions, feelings and memories in sufferers," said Tim.

Adam and Tim want the album to be a celebration of world music.

"We make electronic music and we wanted to use sounds from around the world," said Adam. "In some songs there is a mix of a lot of different cultures."

Tim concluded: "It's going to be a busy summer for us as we continue with our fundraising. We are also finishing off our album and putting together a documentary of our journey of everything we have filmed over the past 14 months."