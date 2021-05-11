Coldplay and Kasabian drummers to join 260 hour drumathon

Published: 12:39 PM May 11, 2021

Hackney musicians Errol Kennedy and Bev Sage are organising another Drumathon after raising £45,000 for the NHS last year.

This year's virtual event will see an even bigger team of drummers including Coldplay's Will Champion, Level 42's Phil Gould and the Feeling's Paul Stewart playing non-stop for over 260 hours during one week in May.

This year the event aims to raise funds for five mental health charities; MIND, The Anna Freud Centre, UK Trauma Council, Child Bereavement UK and NHS Charities Together.

Errol said: “We all recognise that along with the pandemic and lockdowns mental health will be one of the biggest challenges we will face as a society in 2021 and beyond”.

Even more musicians are taking part in DrumathonLIVE this year, after 20 drummers got involved last May. - Credit: DrumathonLIVE

Drummer Errol from the 80s super group Imagination and his wife, artist Bev of the 80s duo Techno Twins, founded DrumathonLIVE last May and launched it from their balcony in Hackney.

Last year's event saw Errol lead a team of 20 drummers during lockdown, to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

This year, drummers will be playing either a 12 hour marathon session or one hour concert style performance during the DumathonLIVE week from May 15 to May 22.

Other drummers taking part include Alexis Nunez from the Kooks, Mel Gaynor from Simple Minds and Nick Hodgson from the Kaiser Chiefs as well as drummers from Girls Aloud, Kasabian and Depeche Mode, with many others being added daily.

As they drum from their homes and studios around the world, each drummer will virtually pass the batons on to the next.

The performances will be live streamed and the marathon drumming finished off with a special live-streamed show with celebrity interviews and musical guests.

The drumathon will officially launch on May 15 at 10am with continuous, live-streamed drumming until May 22 at 10pm.

DrumathonLIVE is returning this year with even more drummers from bands like Coldplay, The Kooks, Kasabian and Depeche Mode. - Credit: DrumathonLIVE

This year’s bigger and even more ambitious line up of drummers is expected to raise £100,00.00

Also, returning this year will be BBC’s Flog It auctioneer and drummer Paul Martin, who will be auctioning some star-studded items during the online auction.

Visit www.drumathon.live for more information or follow the #drum4mentalhealth