News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Coldplay and Kasabian drummers to join 260 hour drumathon

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:39 PM May 11, 2021   
Hackney musicians Errol Kennedy and Bev Sage. 

Hackney musicians Errol Kennedy and Bev Sage. - Credit: DrumathonLIVE

Hackney musicians Errol Kennedy and Bev Sage are organising another Drumathon after raising £45,000 for the NHS last year. 

This year's virtual event will see an even bigger team of drummers including Coldplay's Will Champion, Level 42's Phil Gould and the Feeling's Paul Stewart playing non-stop for over 260 hours during one week in May.

This year the event aims to raise funds for five mental health charities; MIND, The Anna Freud Centre, UK Trauma Council, Child Bereavement UK and NHS Charities Together. 

Errol said: “We all recognise that along with the pandemic and lockdowns mental health will be one of the biggest challenges we will face as a society in 2021 and beyond”.

Collage of 20 drummers involved in DrumathonLIVE 2020.

Even more musicians are taking part in DrumathonLIVE this year, after 20 drummers got involved last May. - Credit: DrumathonLIVE

Drummer Errol from the 80s super group Imagination and his wife, artist Bev of the 80s duo Techno Twins, founded DrumathonLIVE last May and launched it from their balcony in Hackney.

Last year's event saw Errol lead a team of 20 drummers during lockdown, to raise money for NHS Charities Together. 

This year, drummers will be playing either a 12 hour marathon session or one hour concert style performance during the DumathonLIVE week from May 15 to May 22. 

Other drummers taking part include Alexis Nunez from the Kooks, Mel Gaynor from Simple Minds and Nick Hodgson from the Kaiser Chiefs as well as drummers from Girls Aloud, Kasabian and Depeche Mode, with many others being added daily. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after reports of shooting in Dalston
  2. 2 Boat party organiser pleads guilty to breaking Covid rules during lockdown
  3. 3 Dalston shooting victim named by police
  1. 4 All Points East: Meet east London artist Olivia Dean
  2. 5 'The pressure is intense': Hoxton vegan chef competes in Great British Menu
  3. 6 What can open in Hackney when lockdown rules ease on May 17?
  4. 7 Election 2021: Hackney by-election results revealed
  5. 8 London Fields: Woman's cheekbone fractured in broad daylight attack
  6. 9 Hackney New School to complain to Ofcom over damning ITV report
  7. 10 'Massive stabbing' in Old Street: Man attacked outside Moorfields Hospital

As they drum from their homes and studios around the world, each drummer will virtually pass the batons on to the next.

The performances will be live streamed and the marathon drumming finished off with a special live-streamed show with celebrity interviews and musical guests.

The drumathon will officially launch on May 15 at 10am with continuous, live-streamed drumming until May 22 at 10pm.

Drum.

DrumathonLIVE is returning this year with even more drummers from bands like Coldplay, The Kooks, Kasabian and Depeche Mode. - Credit: DrumathonLIVE

This year’s bigger and even more ambitious line up of drummers is expected to raise £100,00.00

Also, returning this year will be BBC’s Flog It auctioneer and drummer Paul Martin, who will be auctioning some star-studded items during the online auction.

Visit www.drumathon.live for more information or follow the #drum4mentalhealth

Music
Mental Health
NHS
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

four by-elections take place on May 6

Local Elections 2021

London elections 2021 live: Latest results as they come in

Hackney Gazette

Logo Icon
Hundreds get wrong ballot papers

Local Elections 2021

All you need to know about the Hackney by-elections on May 6

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Sam Touray was handcuffed by police. He claims 'wrongful arrest'

Hackney Police

'Arrested for being on my balcony', a young black man speaks out

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police flashing lights.

Gun crime

Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus