Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs

Stoke Newington's Church Street uses bus gates to restrict through traffic and is included in a new LTN in the Hackney area - Credit: LDR Julia Gregory

Hackney, Islington and Newham have been revealed as some of the top boroughs with the healthiest streets.

Healthy Streets Coalition, a group of campaigners, updated its map of London's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs).

The update has revealed Hackney as the London borough with the highest proportion of streets with an LTN (70 per cent).

Waltham Forest came in second with LTNs taking up 49pc of the borough. Islington followed with 43pc and then Newham with 37pc.

The Greater London average was 23pc.

The Healthy Streets Scorecard coalition campaigns to reduce traffic, increase active travel and eliminate road deaths and injuries.

A spokesperson for the group stated: “These schemes are relatively inexpensive to implement.

"We are looking for strong action from all London boroughs in the next 12 months to reduce overall volumes of motor traffic on all roads.

"[We also want to] introduce more LTNs, as well as School Streets for all primary and secondary schools, borough-wide 20mph speed limits, controlled parking and protected cycle lanes on main roads.

“Low Traffic High Streets and main roads are also vital, not just because people live, work, shop and go to school on main roads, but also because reducing traffic boosts the high street economy."

A chart showing LTNs as a proportion of each London borough area, as of October 2021 - Credit: Healthy Streets Coalition

The City of London, which is not technically a borough, has the highest percentage of LTNs as a proportion of the ceremonial county and local government district.

In a six-month period from May 1 to October 31, some new LTNs have been added, some boroughs have removed LTNs and more data has been received about "historic" LTNs.

A recent expansion of LTNs was fuelled by funding made available as part of TfL’s Streetspace programme and from the Department for Transport.

The coalition's spokesperson added: “We’ve been particularly delighted to see the recent introduction of ‘bus gates’, which allow buses and cycles through but not private cars, like that on Stoke Newington Church Street in Hackney.

“Bus gates deliver a Low Traffic High Street which is good for business, but also speedier buses and we hope to see many more of them very soon.”

Find out more at www.healthystreetsscorecard.london