Hackney NHS mental health trust in appeal for emergency workers to tackle coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:06 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 09 April 2020

the East London NHS Foundation Trust is appealing for workers to help out during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: ELFT

Archant

An NHS mental health trust has issued an urgent appeal for temporary workers to help during the coronavirus crisis.

The East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) is offering flexible, short-term work across its community and mental health services for people with healthcare qualifications and for administrators, healthcare assistants, cleaners and housekeepers.

Applications are being fast-tracked so workers can start in days rather than weeks, and new starters will also be paid weekly.

“The NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge because of the coronavirus crisis,” said the trust’s CEO Dr Navina Evans.

“Every single colleague wearing an NHS badge is remarkable in my eyes – and we need more outstanding individuals to help us protect and care for the sick and the vulnerable.”

She added: “The NHS works at its best with fantastic clinical staff delivering patient care and dedicated support staff working together.

“We need you to be part of that amazing team.”

The vacancies are available across east London, Bedfordshire and Luton. New recruits would be employed through ELFT’s bank system, its network of temporary staff available to work flexible hours and shifts.

Applicants do not need experience of working in the NHS. Full details are available on the ELFT website.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Drive 24