Hackney NHS mental health trust in appeal for emergency workers to tackle coronavirus

the East London NHS Foundation Trust is appealing for workers to help out during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: ELFT Archant

An NHS mental health trust has issued an urgent appeal for temporary workers to help during the coronavirus crisis.

The East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) is offering flexible, short-term work across its community and mental health services for people with healthcare qualifications and for administrators, healthcare assistants, cleaners and housekeepers.

Applications are being fast-tracked so workers can start in days rather than weeks, and new starters will also be paid weekly.

“The NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge because of the coronavirus crisis,” said the trust’s CEO Dr Navina Evans.

“Every single colleague wearing an NHS badge is remarkable in my eyes – and we need more outstanding individuals to help us protect and care for the sick and the vulnerable.”

She added: “The NHS works at its best with fantastic clinical staff delivering patient care and dedicated support staff working together.

“We need you to be part of that amazing team.”

The vacancies are available across east London, Bedfordshire and Luton. New recruits would be employed through ELFT’s bank system, its network of temporary staff available to work flexible hours and shifts.

Applicants do not need experience of working in the NHS. Full details are available on the ELFT website.

