Search

Advanced search

Hackney NHS nurse’s bike stolen during 12-hour night shift battling coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:53 08 June 2020

Sam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Sam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Archant

Generous people have donated nearly £1,000 to help a Hackney frontline nurse replace the bike which was stolen while she battled coronavirus.

Sam Follett had to borrow a male colleague's shoes to get home. Picture: Submitted by Brittany CattonSam Follett had to borrow a male colleague's shoes to get home. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Sam Follett had worked a 12-hour night shift in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St Bartholomew’s Hospital when she discovered her £850 bike had been stolen.

The Australian clinical nurse specialist in the Critical Care Outreach team, who has been living in London for six years, only had clip-in cycling shoes to get home and was forced to borrow a male colleague’s footwear for the Tube.

READ MORE: ‘The government let down my dad’: NHS nurse’s son asks why he was never tested or given hospital treatment after catching fatal coronavirus

Her friends Brittany Catton and Caitlin Brown set up a fundraiser to replace the bike, which Sam is still paying for in her wages through the NHS’s Cycle To Work Scheme.

However, the fundraiser gained traction and has now racked up £935 for the cause.

Sam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany CattonSam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Having covered the cost of a replacement bike, Sam has not yet decided to which charity she will donate the extra money.

You may also want to watch:

“I used to ride a bike in Australia for exercise and I thought it would be a good way to keep fit and not use public transport,” Sam told the Gazette.

“It’s annoying anytime, but especially in this pandemic when we are working to keep everyone safe - it wasn’t a great feeling.

“Initially when Brittany asked if she could do it, I was unsure because I get overwhelmed by generosity.

“But when people I haven’t met are donating, it is restoring your faith in humanity. It is lovely.”

Sam and Brittany, who is from Canada, first met while travelling in Barcelona and reconnected when they both moved to Hackney.

Brittany told this newspaper: “It was such a nightmare for Sam. I thought we would have to work quite hard to raise that much money, but I was in the mentality that every little bit helps.

“The response has been so much and people we don’t even know were donating. I think everyone was empathising with the fact that she is an NHS worker.”

This comes after a Royal Free Hospital nurse had her bike stolen when she popped into Waitrose on Holloway Road in April.

Beata Tkaczyk had only owned the bike a week before it was taken.

Donate to Sam’s fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nhs-nurse-bike-stolen-while-working-nights-in-icu

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lower Clapton

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Tributes paid to former Hackney councillor

Steve Scott. Picture: Submitted by Ian Rathbone

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lower Clapton

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Tributes paid to former Hackney councillor

Steve Scott. Picture: Submitted by Ian Rathbone

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

RFU chief Sweeney considers switching to summer sport

The British & Irish Lions celebrate their series win in Australia (David Davies/PA)

Aston Villa boss Smith was the reason McMahon ended up playing for Leyton Orient

Daryl McMahon in action for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Rianna Dean extends contract with Tottenham Women

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean lets fly (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

EFL set for key day of voting as talks on how to end seasons come to a head

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Nketiah hits treble in Arsenal friendly win

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24