News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Newington Green's Meeting House to stream concert series for Mary Wollstonecraft's 262nd Birthday

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:30 PM April 20, 2021   
British travel writer, author and essayist Mary Wollstonecraft.

The "mother of feminism" Mary Wollstonecraft. - Credit: Topham Picturepoint/Press Associ

With restoration work on the historic Newington Green Meeting House complete, it will now play host to a series of streamed concerts named after the buildings most famous attendee, Mary Wollstonecraft. 

The Mary Wollstonecraft Music Café Concert Series will launch during Wollstonecraft's 262nd birthday week from April 25 to May 2. 

Short teaser concerts are to be streamed as part of celebrations as well as talks by Nobel prize-winning economist Prof. Amartya Sen, Bee Rowlatt of the Wollstonecraft Society and Dr. Alpa Shah of the London School of Economics.

Mary's Music Cafe will then continue as a monthly music event featuring an eclectic range of music by women from around the world and through the ages, reflecting the building's history of radical thought.   

Amy Todd, Programme Manager at the Meeting House heritage project, said: 
“It is especially important to celebrate feminist and radical icons from history, and to learn and grow from them today.

"Mary Wollstonecraft is no exception."

The Newington Green Meeting House, also known as The Newington Green Unitarian Church, recently had a much needed £1.7 million restoration, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which took place from 2019 until early 2020. 

You may also want to watch:

The works mean the building now has full, state of the art audio visual equipment for events and concerts. 

Built in 1708, the building was frequented by “the mother of feminism” Mary Wollstonecraft and Rev Richard Price, who was frequently visited by the Founding Fathers of the USA.

Most Read

  1. 1 "Outcry" over fortnightly rubbish collection in Stamford Hill
  2. 2 Three men who went on stabbing spree in Hackney convicted of murder
  3. 3 Campaigners to protest at GP surgeries as outrage grows over US takeover
  1. 4 "Predator" jailed after sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Hackney bus
  2. 5 Reopening week saw “record-breaking” days at pubs in Hoxton
  3. 6 Three men charged following Hackney shooting
  4. 7 Hackney restaurant exhibits local artists with new art space
  5. 8 Hackney service remembers Prince Philip, 'rock of the nation'
  6. 9 Hackney volunteers tend to Overground station gardens
  7. 10 Hackney schoolgirl and actress Bukky Bakray wins Bafta

It also housed a group known as the Dissenters, who campaigned for religious freedom and the abolition of slavery and in 2008, it became Britain’s first religious establishment to refuse to take weddings until same-sex couples had equal marriage rights.

Tour guide Rob Smith at some locations in Newington Green associated with Mary Wollstonecraft

The historic Newington Green Meeting House and Unitarian Church. - Credit: Archant

The Mary Wollstonecraft birthday week has been organised by the Newington Green Meeting House heritage project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Wollstonecraft Society, London School of Economics, Fragments and Monuments, Scary Little Girls and more.

The monthly event series will also celebrate the works of women throughout history like German Benedictine Abbess, who was also a writer, composer, philosopher and Christian mystic visionary and polymath of the High Middle Ages. 

Other women celebrated in the series will include Barbara Strozzi, an Italian singer and composer of the Baroque Period, contemporary American classical composer Libby Larson, the "Dean" of Black women composers Undine Moore Smith, Sapho "the Poetess" and Calamity Jane. 

To book tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mary-wollstonecrafts-birthday-a-week-of-celebration-tickets-146828673515

Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hackney shop's open sign.

Lockdown Easing

Mare Street Narroway see's queues for Primark and independent shops...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A obstructed view of a City Mills resident's balcony.

Haggerston tenants 'in the dark' after scaffolding left up for a year

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of Hackney city scape.

Hackney and Islington have some of the loudest neighbours in London

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A fire at Godfrey House, Bath Street, Islington

Video

70 firefighters tackle Old Street tower block blaze

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus