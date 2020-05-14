Coronavirus: Hackney primary school launches foodbank

A Hackney primary school has set up a foodbank to support vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

The Olive School has launched the initiative, which sees staff and parents collect donations of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and stationary, as part of the Star Academies Coronavirus Appeal.

Kimberley Barrett, assistant principal at The Olive School, Hackney, said: “We are very proud of the work that our school is doing to help support the community during this difficult time.

“Our staff and parents are working incredibly hard so they can make a difference and we are grateful to them for supporting this charitable project.

“We will continue to offer help to those who need it most and would be grateful for any donations to help this appeal.”

The foodbank will be open on Mondays to Thursdays between 9am and 3pm at Hackney New City College.

Star Academies is a trust which runs a diverse network of primary and secondary schools. It has launched several initiatives during the pandemic, including home learning helpline StarLine.