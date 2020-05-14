Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hackney primary school launches foodbank

PUBLISHED: 15:23 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 14 May 2020

The Olive School is collecting donations of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and stationary. Picture: Star Academies

The Olive School is collecting donations of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and stationary. Picture: Star Academies

Archant

A Hackney primary school has set up a foodbank to support vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

The Olive School is collecting donations of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and stationary. Picture: Star Academies The Olive School is collecting donations of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and stationary. Picture: Star Academies

The Olive School has launched the initiative, which sees staff and parents collect donations of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and stationary, as part of the Star Academies Coronavirus Appeal.

Kimberley Barrett, assistant principal at The Olive School, Hackney, said: “We are very proud of the work that our school is doing to help support the community during this difficult time.

You may also want to watch:

“Our staff and parents are working incredibly hard so they can make a difference and we are grateful to them for supporting this charitable project.

“We will continue to offer help to those who need it most and would be grateful for any donations to help this appeal.”

The foodbank will be open on Mondays to Thursdays between 9am and 3pm at Hackney New City College.

Star Academies is a trust which runs a diverse network of primary and secondary schools. It has launched several initiatives during the pandemic, including home learning helpline StarLine.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Dalston Mcdonald’s reopens to reopen for deliveries only

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images

Hackney neighbours rally to save ‘150-year-old’ tree from the axe

The tree, which residents believe is more than 150 years old. PIcture: Google Maps

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Dalston Mcdonald’s reopens to reopen for deliveries only

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images

Hackney neighbours rally to save ‘150-year-old’ tree from the axe

The tree, which residents believe is more than 150 years old. PIcture: Google Maps

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

England coach Chris Silverwood.

Looking back: Carter wonder goal wins FA Cup for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘being rushed back too soon’ says striker

Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) speaks to referee Craig Pawson as a goal against West Ham is checked by VAR during the Premier League match at London Stadium

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland
Drive 24