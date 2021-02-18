Community lifelines: Hackney mother helps bridge the digital gap
- Credit: Grey Hutton/National Geographic Society Covid-19 Emergency Fund
A Hackney mother has been tackling the digital divide in her community by distributing digital devices to families in need.
Melissa Francis says “she would help every single soul” if she could.
She set up Bridge The Gap - Families In Need with Taryn Wint during the first lockdown last year, having never set up a grassroots organisation before.
“It threw me out of my comfort zone,” she said.
But with help from resident-led project Our Place, Hackney council and Hip, a forum for parents and carers of children with disabilities, her idea to give more families access to the internet got off the ground and found funding.
The mother-of-two says her experience of living without internet just before the lockdown, struggling with slow mobile data, costly wifi-hotspots and dongles while her children grew anxious about school work, led her to speak to other families in similar situations.
You may also want to watch:
“It was just getting so frustrating and I was thinking, I wonder how other people are managing,” she told the Gazette.
Melissa’s internet access problems were temporary, caused by moving house and delayed by the lockdown, however, she was steadily learning about many residents affected by Hackney’s digital divide.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrians urge cyclists to be more cautious down Hackney’s Narrow Way
- 2 'Be safe when you’re out and about', warns Hackney woman after phone snatch
- 3 Hackney reshuffle sees two new cabinet members and interim deputy mayor
- 4 Mare Street property guardians campaign after living in 'unsafe' building
- 5 Why are these men and women prepared to sacrifice pay day after day?
- 6 Sacked barrister setting 'wrong example' over uniform case, says mum
- 7 Thousands of potential Covid fines issued in Hackney and Tower Hamlets
- 8 Women raped and robbed in Stoke Newington brothel
- 9 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
- 10 Hoxton's Cremer Street to close to through-traffic
At first, Melissa tried to help people with her own money but was advised that with funding and a crowdfunder the organisation could grow and help more people.
All the while the former community support worker was volunteering at other Hackney organisations like Children With Voices, Feel Good Community and Connecting All Communities as people in the community donated not only laptops, printers and phones but also tins and other food items.
But,
she said: “I had to slow it down because it was a lot. I was going through a process of not getting any sleep just working around the clock non-stop."
Now the service “sticks” to offering digital devices and more recently a tutoring service, to help children catch up on online learning.
But an “overwhelmed” Melissa says “the list is just increasing” with people from outside the borough contacting her for help.
For now, the service can only provide devices to families with children on free meals in Hackney but, she hopes to branch out to other areas in the future.
To support visit www.bridgethegaplondon.co.uk/donations
To get involved visit www.bridgethegaplondon.co.uk/vacancies
The Hackney Gazette has teamed up with photographer Grey Hutton to tell the stories of organisations and people helping their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.