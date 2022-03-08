Beach volleyball, new facilities and more in store for Shoreditch Park

An artist's rendering shows what the new playground at Shoreditch Park will look like - Credit: Hackney Council

Work has begun on a £2million project to transform Shoreditch Park with new play and sports facilities, including a beach volleyball court and refurbished playground.

The plans were approved by Hackney Council's planning committee last year after two years of consultation and engagement with local people.

Almost 2,000 people had their say on the plans, which also include a new outdoor gym, multi-use games area, improvements to a sports pitch area along with works to make the park more accessible, biodiverse and sustainable.

Cllr Caroline Woodley, portfolio holder for families, early years, parks and play, said: “Shoreditch Park is at the heart of the community in Hoxton and Shoreditch and, in conjunction with the new Britannia Leisure Centre.

"Residents will be able to access world-class park and leisure facilities - helping to improve physical and mental wellbeing, and make this area of inner London more beautiful."

Vast improvements are set to be made across the Hackney park - Credit: Hackney Council

Work on the northern section of the park began on March 7, with reseeding and a new wildflower area planted near the playground.

The sports pitch will be complete by September but bookings will only be available in May next year, giving the grass time to establish.

Next month, construction on a new play area next to Rushton Street will start. The area will include a tower and mound, sand pit, swings and slides, as well as an wheelchair inclusive roundabout.

The plans include a beach volleyball pitch, table tennis tables and a sports pitch - Credit: Hackney Council

Further improvements, which include the volleyball court and the refurbishment of Dorothy Thurtle Gardens, will be made between July and October this year.

Cllr Woodley added: “I can’t wait for this work to be completed, and to see people continue to enjoy this amazing park for generations to come.”

A visualisation shows how Shoreditch Park's Dorothy Thurtle Gardens will be transformed - Credit: Hackney Council

Construction on improvements follow the completion of the new Britannia Leisure Centre at Shoreditch Park last summer.

Plans to build high-density tower blocks at the former leisure centre site in the Hackney Park, have been met recently with controversy and objections from residents.

Find out more about the Shoreditch Park project at hackney.gov.uk/shoreditch-park





