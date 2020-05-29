Hackney performers honour frontline workers during final Clap For Our Carers

Hackney based drummers and musicians, One-Drum, performed outside Homerton Hospital for the final Clap For Our Carers. Picture: One-Drum Foundation One-Drum Foundation

Hackney drummers and musicians performed outside Homerton Hospital on Thursday Night (May 28) for, what many are calling, the final Clap For Our Carers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One-Drum began their performance at 8pm to show their appreciation for the “incredible efforts” made by frontline workers over the past 10 weeks.

Abass Dodoo, founder and CEO of One-Drum Foundation said: “One-Drum is honoured to be part of the final clap. Music is another tool that helps release stress so we wanted to bring that joy to the hospital’s staff and hopefully we put a smile on their faces.”

The musicians made sure to observe all safety protocols during the gig and invited people to take part in the celebration online via a live stream on Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

Abass told the Gazette: “It’s not easy, but the staff continue to pull us through our darkest moments and it’s important they know how much we appreciate them.

“We see the risks and sacrifices they are making and, even though the clapping is ending tomorrow, it doesn’t mean we’re forgetting them. We will forever be grateful to each and everyone of them.”

Watch the full performance by clicking here.

Follow the group on Facebook @onedrumrhythms

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You: Essential List.