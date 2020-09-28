Local photographer captures the citizens of Hackney during the coronavirus pandemic

Stoke Newingto photographer Alex Amoros took to the streets of Hackney to take photos of people coping during the coronavirus in August 2020. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex Amoros

A Stoke Newington photographer has been taking pictures of people in Hackney as part of a series of projects documenting residents coping and coming together during a “dark year.”

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex called his latest project, documenting Hackney people during the pandemic, Citizens of Hackney. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex called his latest project, documenting Hackney people during the pandemic, Citizens of Hackney. Picture: Alex Amoros

Alex Amoros’s latest project is called Citizens of Hackney and involved him capturing the faces of people in Hackney in August 2020.

Alex said: “Citizens of Hackney is a project of portraits carried out in the different areas of this borough.

This recent collection of portrait pictures is available to buy in book format. Picture: Alex Amoros This recent collection of portrait pictures is available to buy in book format. Picture: Alex Amoros

“I have photographed in natural light and in colour to show the diversity, creativity, culture and variety of Hackney during this dark year.”

Alex’s project will be presented in a book.

Alex says the projects have helped him get to know other local people more, his neighbours and key workers. Alex says the projects have helped him get to know other local people more, his neighbours and key workers.

The photographer created another project earlier this year focusing on Stoke Newington during the lockdown and took pictures of people during his daily walks. He wanted to “tell the story of what happened during the global pandemic”.

“With local businesses shutting shop and out key workers continuing to work hard for others. I wanted to show how the community has become less individualised and more collective.”

Alex previous project focused on Stoke Newington but his latest project, Citizens of Hackney, had him taking photos of people across the whole borough. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex previous project focused on Stoke Newington but his latest project, Citizens of Hackney, had him taking photos of people across the whole borough. Picture: Alex Amoros

Both photo projects are available to look at and buy at www.alexamoros.com.

For more information about Alex’s Citizens of Hackney project click here or to buy the book click here,

The photographer said he photographed people in natural light and in colour to show diversity, creativity and culture. Picture: Alex Amoros The photographer said he photographed people in natural light and in colour to show diversity, creativity and culture. Picture: Alex Amoros

For more information on Alex’s Stoke Newington photo project click here and to buy the book click here,

Citizens of Hackney follows Alex's previous work documenting Stoke Newington Residents during the lockdown. Picture; Alex Amoros Citizens of Hackney follows Alex's previous work documenting Stoke Newington Residents during the lockdown. Picture; Alex Amoros

Alex wanted to showcase the diversity and creativty of people in the borough during the global pandemic. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex wanted to showcase the diversity and creativty of people in the borough during the global pandemic. Picture: Alex Amoros

A Hackney resident wears a mask in the summer of 2020. Picture: Alex Amoros A Hackney resident wears a mask in the summer of 2020. Picture: Alex Amoros

Woman on Mare Street. Picture: Alex Amoros Woman on Mare Street. Picture: Alex Amoros

Alex has lived in Stoke Newington for seven years and says Hackney has become his home. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex has lived in Stoke Newington for seven years and says Hackney has become his home. Picture: Alex Amoros

The photographer wants to tell the visual story of "what happened during the global pandemic". Picture: Alex Amoros The photographer wants to tell the visual story of "what happened during the global pandemic". Picture: Alex Amoros

You may also want to watch: