Local photographer captures the citizens of Hackney during the coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 11:50 28 September 2020
Alex Amoros
A Stoke Newington photographer has been taking pictures of people in Hackney as part of a series of projects documenting residents coping and coming together during a “dark year.”
Alex Amoros’s latest project is called Citizens of Hackney and involved him capturing the faces of people in Hackney in August 2020.
Alex said: “Citizens of Hackney is a project of portraits carried out in the different areas of this borough.
“I have photographed in natural light and in colour to show the diversity, creativity, culture and variety of Hackney during this dark year.”
Alex’s project will be presented in a book.
The photographer created another project earlier this year focusing on Stoke Newington during the lockdown and took pictures of people during his daily walks. He wanted to “tell the story of what happened during the global pandemic”.
“With local businesses shutting shop and out key workers continuing to work hard for others. I wanted to show how the community has become less individualised and more collective.”
Both photo projects are available to look at and buy at www.alexamoros.com.
For more information about Alex’s Citizens of Hackney project click here or to buy the book click here,
For more information on Alex’s Stoke Newington photo project click here and to buy the book click here,
