All you need to know about celebrating the Jubilee in Hackney

Springfield Park in Hackney - where a public event will be held - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney is getting ready for a weekend of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee - with a mixture of public and private street parties lined up.

Coinciding with the announcement of two of the borough’s residents being included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, a family-friendly event will be held in Hackney tomorrow [Thursday, June 2].

The Springfield Park Celebration will see a host of free activities throughout the day for all the family, including arts and crafts workshops, live music, poetry readings, sports sessions and history walks. The activities which run from 10am to 5pm are free, with some needing to be booked in advance.

The Jubilee celebrations will continue across Hackney over the bank holiday weekend with more than 30 Big Jubilee Lunch events supported by the council, including barbecues, picnics, celebration meals, dance workshops, live music, a bouncy castle and a dog show.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate both the completion of the restoration project and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with one big special Hackney family event in Springfield Park to launch the bank holiday weekend.

“The event will offer something for the whole family and will mark the fantastic new investment and facilities in the park, as well as Her Majesty’s 70 years of service, in style.”

To register for a ticket to the Springfield Park event, click here.

Several roads will be closed as a result of the street parties. Please note these are private parties and not for the general public to attend unless you have been invited.







