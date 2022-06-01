News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

All you need to know about celebrating the Jubilee in Hackney

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:30 PM June 1, 2022
Springfield Park in Hackney - where a public event will be held

Springfield Park in Hackney - where a public event will be held - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney is getting ready for a weekend of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee - with a mixture of public and private street parties lined up.

Coinciding with the announcement of two of the borough’s residents being included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, a family-friendly event will be held in Hackney tomorrow [Thursday, June 2]. 

The Springfield Park Celebration will see a host of free activities throughout the day for all the family, including arts and crafts workshops, live music, poetry readings, sports sessions and history walks. The activities which run from 10am to 5pm are free, with some needing to be booked in advance. 

The Jubilee celebrations will continue across Hackney over the bank holiday weekend with more than 30 Big Jubilee Lunch events supported by the council, including barbecues, picnics, celebration meals, dance workshops, live music, a bouncy castle and a dog show.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate both the completion of the restoration project and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with one big special Hackney family event in Springfield Park to launch the bank holiday weekend. 

“The event will offer something for the whole family and will mark the fantastic new investment and facilities in the park, as well as Her Majesty’s 70 years of service, in style.”

To register for a ticket to the Springfield Park event, click here.

Several roads will be closed as a result of the street parties. Please note these are private parties and not for the general public to attend unless you have been invited. 



Most Read

  1. 1 How your Hackney bus route could be hit by proposed TFL cuts
  2. 2 Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May
  3. 3 Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash
  1. 4 Dalston house fire being investigated by LFB and Met Police
  2. 5 Man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' and 'savage' killing at Hackney hostel
  3. 6 Flowers removed from Hackney tree pit planters
  4. 7 Jailed: Hackney fixer given life-sentence for EncroChat murder plot
  5. 8 Hackney Half Marathon runner dies
  6. 9 All you need to know about celebrating the Jubilee in Hackney
  7. 10 Hackney man jailed following police probe into weapons brawl

TTRO Ref

No

Street Name

Location Description (JW)

Action

Type of Work

Work Start Date

End Date

Comments

SE776

Farleigh Road N16

From its junction with Farleigh Place to its junction with Forman Place

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

10:00 -19:00 Hours

SE777

Cropley Street N1

From its junction with Murray Grove to its junction with Wenlock Street

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

07:00 - 19:00 hours

SE780

Albion Drive E8

From its junction with Queensbridge Road to its junction with Malvern Road

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

11:00-21:00 Hours

SE782

Wilton Way E8

From its junction with Eleonor Road to its junction with Navarino Road

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

04-Jun-22

04-Jun-22

09:00 to 19:00 Hours

SE785

Digby Crescent N4

From a point line with the property boundary number 15 & 17 to a point line with the property boundary number 59 & 61

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

11:00 -19:00 hours

SE786

Balmes Road N1

From its junction with Southgate Road a south easterly direction for a distance of 93 metres

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

04-Jun-22

04-Jun-22

10:00 -18:00 Hours

SE787

Pitfield Street N1

From its junction with Ashford Street to its junction with Fanshaw Street

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

12:00-18:00 Hours

SE789

Newick Road E5

From its junction with Lower Clapton Road (Residential) to its junction with Cornthwaite Road

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

04-Jun-22

04-Jun-22

11:00-22:00 Hours

SE792

Bushberry Road E9

From a point line with the property boundary number 1 & 2 to a point line with the property boundary number 35 & 36

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

12:00-16:00 Hours

SE793

Brooksbank Street E9

From its junction with Well Street to its entire length (Hackney Section only)

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

03-Jun-22

03-Jun-22

12:00-21:00 Hours

SE794

Alvington Crescent E8

From its junction with Shacklewell Lane to its junction with St Mark's Rise

Road Closure & Introduction of Two Way

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

02-Jun-22

02-Jun-22

06:00-21:00 Hours

SE796

Elsdale Street E9

From its Junction with Well Street to its junction with Loddiges Road

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

10:00-16:00 Hours

SE797

Downs Park Road E5

From its junction with Cricketfield Road to its junction with Clarence Road

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

03-Jun-22

03-Jun-22

11:00 -18:00 Hours

SE798-1

Pearson Street E2

From its junction with Ormsby Street to its junction with Appleby Street

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

26-May-22

26-May-22

12:30 -16:00 Hours

SE798-2

Ormsby Street E2

From its junction with Pearson Street to its junction with How's Street

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

26-May-22

26-May-22

12:30 -16:00 Hours

SE799

Ruthven Street E9

From its junction with Lauriston Road to its entire length

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

02-Jun-22

02-Jun-22

12:00-23:00 Hours

SE800

Yoakley Road N16

From its junction with Stoke Newington Church Street to a point line with the property boundary numbers 48 & 50

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

13:00 -17:00 Hours

SE801-1

Martello Street E8

From its junction with Elingfort Road to a point line with the property boundary numbers 32 & 34

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

11:00 -22:00 Hours

SE801-2

Ellingfort Road E8

From its junction with Martello Street to its junction with Mentmore Terrace

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

11:00 -22:00 Hours

SE803

Dynevor Road N16

From its junction with Chesholm Road to a point line with the property boundary number 34 Shannon Court

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

16:00-21:00 Hours

SE806

Holly Street E8

From its junction with Richmond Road to its junction with Mapledene Road

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

03-Jun-22

03-Jun-22

12:00 -20:00 Hours

SE809

Kersley Road N16

From its junction with Dumont Road to its junction with Kynaston Road

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

13:00-18:00 Hours

SE810-1

Fremont Street E9

From its junction with King Edward's Road to its junction with Warneford Street

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

15:00-18:00 Hours

SE810-2

Warneford Street E9

From its junction with King Edward's Road to its junction with Fremont Street

Road Closure

Platinum Jubilee Street Party

05-Jun-22

05-Jun-22

15:00-18:00 Hours

Hackney News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Bakers Hill last night

London Live News

2 men stabbed in 'row involving group' in Upper Clapton

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Jardel Jones, 21, of Homerton Terrace was jailed for 21 years

London Live News

Jailed: Man chased teenager and stabbed him in back in Lower Clapton

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
RideLondon cyclists

London Live News

Travel bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A man was reportedly seriously assaulted in Hardwick Crescent, Dartford

London Live News

Two arrested after man 'seriously assaulted' in row over parking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon