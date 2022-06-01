All you need to know about celebrating the Jubilee in Hackney
- Credit: Hackney Council
Hackney is getting ready for a weekend of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee - with a mixture of public and private street parties lined up.
Coinciding with the announcement of two of the borough’s residents being included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, a family-friendly event will be held in Hackney tomorrow [Thursday, June 2].
The Springfield Park Celebration will see a host of free activities throughout the day for all the family, including arts and crafts workshops, live music, poetry readings, sports sessions and history walks. The activities which run from 10am to 5pm are free, with some needing to be booked in advance.
The Jubilee celebrations will continue across Hackney over the bank holiday weekend with more than 30 Big Jubilee Lunch events supported by the council, including barbecues, picnics, celebration meals, dance workshops, live music, a bouncy castle and a dog show.
Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate both the completion of the restoration project and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with one big special Hackney family event in Springfield Park to launch the bank holiday weekend.
“The event will offer something for the whole family and will mark the fantastic new investment and facilities in the park, as well as Her Majesty’s 70 years of service, in style.”
To register for a ticket to the Springfield Park event, click here.
Several roads will be closed as a result of the street parties. Please note these are private parties and not for the general public to attend unless you have been invited.
Most Read
- 1 How your Hackney bus route could be hit by proposed TFL cuts
- 2 Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May
- 3 Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash
- 4 Dalston house fire being investigated by LFB and Met Police
- 5 Man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' and 'savage' killing at Hackney hostel
- 6 Flowers removed from Hackney tree pit planters
- 7 Jailed: Hackney fixer given life-sentence for EncroChat murder plot
- 8 Hackney Half Marathon runner dies
- 9 All you need to know about celebrating the Jubilee in Hackney
- 10 Hackney man jailed following police probe into weapons brawl
TTRO Ref
No
Street Name
Location Description (JW)
Action
Type of Work
Work Start Date
End Date
Comments
SE776
Farleigh Road N16
From its junction with Farleigh Place to its junction with Forman Place
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
10:00 -19:00 Hours
SE777
Cropley Street N1
From its junction with Murray Grove to its junction with Wenlock Street
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
07:00 - 19:00 hours
SE780
Albion Drive E8
From its junction with Queensbridge Road to its junction with Malvern Road
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
11:00-21:00 Hours
SE782
Wilton Way E8
From its junction with Eleonor Road to its junction with Navarino Road
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
04-Jun-22
04-Jun-22
09:00 to 19:00 Hours
SE785
Digby Crescent N4
From a point line with the property boundary number 15 & 17 to a point line with the property boundary number 59 & 61
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
11:00 -19:00 hours
SE786
Balmes Road N1
From its junction with Southgate Road a south easterly direction for a distance of 93 metres
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
04-Jun-22
04-Jun-22
10:00 -18:00 Hours
SE787
Pitfield Street N1
From its junction with Ashford Street to its junction with Fanshaw Street
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
12:00-18:00 Hours
SE789
Newick Road E5
From its junction with Lower Clapton Road (Residential) to its junction with Cornthwaite Road
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
04-Jun-22
04-Jun-22
11:00-22:00 Hours
SE792
Bushberry Road E9
From a point line with the property boundary number 1 & 2 to a point line with the property boundary number 35 & 36
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
12:00-16:00 Hours
SE793
Brooksbank Street E9
From its junction with Well Street to its entire length (Hackney Section only)
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
03-Jun-22
03-Jun-22
12:00-21:00 Hours
SE794
Alvington Crescent E8
From its junction with Shacklewell Lane to its junction with St Mark's Rise
Road Closure & Introduction of Two Way
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
02-Jun-22
02-Jun-22
06:00-21:00 Hours
SE796
Elsdale Street E9
From its Junction with Well Street to its junction with Loddiges Road
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
10:00-16:00 Hours
SE797
Downs Park Road E5
From its junction with Cricketfield Road to its junction with Clarence Road
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
03-Jun-22
03-Jun-22
11:00 -18:00 Hours
SE798-1
Pearson Street E2
From its junction with Ormsby Street to its junction with Appleby Street
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
26-May-22
26-May-22
12:30 -16:00 Hours
SE798-2
Ormsby Street E2
From its junction with Pearson Street to its junction with How's Street
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
26-May-22
26-May-22
12:30 -16:00 Hours
SE799
Ruthven Street E9
From its junction with Lauriston Road to its entire length
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
02-Jun-22
02-Jun-22
12:00-23:00 Hours
SE800
Yoakley Road N16
From its junction with Stoke Newington Church Street to a point line with the property boundary numbers 48 & 50
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
13:00 -17:00 Hours
SE801-1
Martello Street E8
From its junction with Elingfort Road to a point line with the property boundary numbers 32 & 34
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
11:00 -22:00 Hours
SE801-2
Ellingfort Road E8
From its junction with Martello Street to its junction with Mentmore Terrace
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
11:00 -22:00 Hours
SE803
Dynevor Road N16
From its junction with Chesholm Road to a point line with the property boundary number 34 Shannon Court
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
16:00-21:00 Hours
SE806
Holly Street E8
From its junction with Richmond Road to its junction with Mapledene Road
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
03-Jun-22
03-Jun-22
12:00 -20:00 Hours
SE809
Kersley Road N16
From its junction with Dumont Road to its junction with Kynaston Road
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
13:00-18:00 Hours
SE810-1
Fremont Street E9
From its junction with King Edward's Road to its junction with Warneford Street
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
15:00-18:00 Hours
SE810-2
Warneford Street E9
From its junction with King Edward's Road to its junction with Fremont Street
Road Closure
Platinum Jubilee Street Party
05-Jun-22
05-Jun-22
15:00-18:00 Hours