Hackney playwright up for National Theatre award

A 17-year-old Hackney playwright has been shortlisted as part of the National Theatre’s annual nationwide playwriting competition New Views.

Alycia Okonta, from Mossbourne Community Academy, has seen her original play An Ocean of Decisions chosen as one of eight plays shortlisted from over 400 entries from 99 secondary schools and colleges across the UK.

The shortlisted plays will be performed as rehearsed readings by professional actors at the National Theatre in the Clore Learning Centre for participating students to watch as part of the New Views Festival on July 6-7.

Alice King-Farlow, National Theatre Director of Learning, said: "We received hundreds of brilliant original plays this year from young writers across the UK, a testament to the talent and hard work of this year's participants and the support of their schools.

“New Views offers a platform for young people to share their views on important issues, develops their creativity and self-expression and nurtures a new generation of writers and theatre makers.

“We're hugely excited to bring the winning play to life on the Dorfman stage alongside readings of an exceptional group of shortlisted plays at the New Views Festival this summer.”