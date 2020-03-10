Search

Advanced search

Hackney Police appeal to find missing six-year-old boy

PUBLISHED: 08:29 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 10 March 2020

Joshua Akosa. Picture: Met Police`

Joshua Akosa. Picture: Met Police`

Joshua Akosa. Picture: Met Police

Police officers have launched an urgent appeal for the public's help to find a missing six-year-old boy.

You may also want to watch:

Joshua Akosa is from Hackney and it is thought he could be in Hoxton.

Police are concerned for his welfare because he is so young.

Hackney police put out an appeal on Twitter last night, stating: 'Joshua Akosa, 6 #missing from #Hackney. Believed to be in the Hoxton area. Police are concerned for welfare.' Anyone with information should call 101.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Mourinho confident of winning trophies at Tottenham ahead of Leipzig tie

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Premier League match against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Hackney Police appeal to find missing six-year-old boy

Joshua Akosa. Picture: Met Police`

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn sidelined with ankle injury

RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Non League: Clapton CFC 1 London Samurai 1 (8-9 on penalties)

Samurai keeper claims a high ball as Clapton CFC attack (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Arsenal’s Nobbs stars in England win

England Women's Jordan Nobbs
Drive 24