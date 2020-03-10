Hackney Police appeal to find missing six-year-old boy
PUBLISHED: 08:29 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 10 March 2020
Joshua Akosa. Picture: Met Police
Police officers have launched an urgent appeal for the public's help to find a missing six-year-old boy.
You may also want to watch:
Joshua Akosa is from Hackney and it is thought he could be in Hoxton.
Police are concerned for his welfare because he is so young.
Hackney police put out an appeal on Twitter last night, stating: 'Joshua Akosa, 6 #missing from #Hackney. Believed to be in the Hoxton area. Police are concerned for welfare.' Anyone with information should call 101.