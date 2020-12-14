Published: 12:18 PM December 14, 2020

Two new "School Streets" have been introduced at Benthal and St Scholastica's primary schools in Hackney.

The temporary restriction on motorised traffic will operate as school drop-off and pick-up times, between 8.30 and 9.30am and 3 and 4pm, during term time.

The new School Streets are two of 40 being implemented by the council as part of its scheme to rebuild a greener borough in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke said: “When I took over responsibility for transport in Hackney in the summer of 2019, I pledged to introduce School Streets at all Hackney primary schools wherever possible, so I’m proud we have delivered the largest number of School Streets in the UK in 2020.

"These will help children walk and cycle to school more safely, and encourage parents, who often live very close to schools, to eliminate journeys by car, improving air quality and reducing congestion."

The traffic restricting measures have been met with protests by some residents who claim the plans have made car journeys longer and led to more congestion on some streets.

The measure shave been introduced on a trial basis under experimental traffic orders.

Residents can view the plans and have their say at rebuildingagreenerhackney.commonplace.is

The council will monitor traffic around each area, which it will consider, alongside resident feedback, before deciding whether to make the schemes permanent.