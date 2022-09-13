News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

News

Hackney Council proclaims a new monarch, King Charles III

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 11:36 AM September 13, 2022
Proclamation being read out at town hall

The Proclamation was read out at the Town Hall at 2pm - Credit: Sean Pollock

Hackney proclaimed a new monarch on Sunday (September 11), following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ceremonies have been taking place across the country to announce Charles III's accession to the throne.

The official national proclamation took place on Saturday (September 10) at St James' Palace, in front of the Accession Council. 

people watching proclamation dressed in black

Books of condolence are open to sign at Hackney Town Hall, 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday - Credit: Sean Pollock

In Hackney, the proclamation was read out on the steps of Hackney Town Hall by speaker of Hackney Cllr Humaira Garasia the following day.

She made the Proclamation alongside Lord Lieutenant of Hackney Stephen Howlett, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and macebearer Eric Boateng.

Mr Howlett said: "We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

Most Read

  1. 1 Petition to reinstate cancelled Hackney Carnival
  2. 2 "Radically inclusive" congregation in Hackney and Islington welcomes new minister
  3. 3 Stormzy joins thousands in support of family of man shot dead by police
  1. 4 Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?
  2. 5 Man hospitalised after Hackney Wick shooting
  3. 6 Hackney Carnival has been cancelled following the death of the Queen
  4. 7 Hackney Council proclaims a new monarch, King Charles III
  5. 8 Jailed: 'Dangerous' man raped woman who was lost in Hackney
  6. 9 Hackney residents reflect on the Queen's passing
  7. 10 Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen

"Today's ceremony marks the formal Proclamation to the people of Islington of the beginning of our new King's reign."

crowd watching proclamation

The local proclamation was watched by around 300 local people - Credit: Sean Pollock

The ceremony was attended by councillors and other local dignitaries including Freemen of the Borough, past speakers and representatives of local faith communities.

Das Brass played the national anthem, God Save The King.

King Charles III
Hackney Council
Royal Family
London
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

Suede surprising fans with a secret gig performing under the name Crushed Kid at the Moth Club in Hackney Central

London Live News

In pictures: Suede perform secret gig in Hackney as 'Crushed Kid'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Carnival performer dancing

Hackney Council | News

Hackney Carnival is back with performers from Kurdistan to Ghana

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
people eating street food

News

Street food awards event coming to Hackney

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead,

Royal Family

Live: Hackney tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon