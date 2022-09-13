News

The Proclamation was read out at the Town Hall at 2pm - Credit: Sean Pollock

Hackney proclaimed a new monarch on Sunday (September 11), following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ceremonies have been taking place across the country to announce Charles III's accession to the throne.

The official national proclamation took place on Saturday (September 10) at St James' Palace, in front of the Accession Council.

Books of condolence are open to sign at Hackney Town Hall, 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday - Credit: Sean Pollock

In Hackney, the proclamation was read out on the steps of Hackney Town Hall by speaker of Hackney Cllr Humaira Garasia the following day.

She made the Proclamation alongside Lord Lieutenant of Hackney Stephen Howlett, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and macebearer Eric Boateng.

Mr Howlett said: "We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

"Today's ceremony marks the formal Proclamation to the people of Islington of the beginning of our new King's reign."

The local proclamation was watched by around 300 local people - Credit: Sean Pollock

The ceremony was attended by councillors and other local dignitaries including Freemen of the Borough, past speakers and representatives of local faith communities.

Das Brass played the national anthem, God Save The King.