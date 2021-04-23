Young people's poetry hidden around Hoxton
- Credit: © Tom Oldham 2021
Hackney residents are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for young people's poetry in unexpected places in Hoxton.
From April 17, poetry started to appear in the area - on tree tops, ketchup bottles, bus stops, in cafes and schools.
Young local poets, aged 8 to 15, are part of the Ministry of Stories Community Writing Labs, and their works have been brought to life by award-winning design agency make:good.
Rob Smith, Ministry of Stories’ director thanked the "fantastic" Hoxton Street community" and local businesses and organisations for their support in "bringing the project to life".
He said: “I am so proud of the work our young people have produced, from brilliantly funny to heart-stoppingly poignant.
"These poems will stop people in their tracks."
In all, 50 poems are being installed in the borough. Some of the places include poems printed on a dog called Cotton's collar, one hidden in a library book and another lasered onto breadsticks.
Another poem is projected onto the wall of the railway tunnel near Hoxton station.
Young poet Keira, aged 12, who preferred not to use her surname, said: “People are going to see that, it might make their day. I’m excited to see what people are going to think.’
George Koutas, director at make:good, added: “We always learn a lot from our work designing with children and young people - their ideas and unfiltered feedback challenged us to reconnect with our most imaginative and zany selves."
More poems are set to be discovered on and around Hoxton Street, so keep your eyes peeled this spring.
The Unexpected Poetry project is supported by Hackney Council’s Shoreditch and Hoxton Arts Fund, Arts Council England, Mayor of London, and individual supporters of the charity.
Ministry of Stories is currently recruiting for their free Community Writing Labs.
Children aged 8-15 can get involved by visiting www.ministryofstories.org/community-labs