Hackney pubs recognised for quality loos

Baxter's Court toilets in Hackney were recognised by the Loo of the Year Awards. Picture: Baxter's Court Baxter's Court

Two Hackney pubs have been recognised for the quality of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2020.

Mare Street Wetherspoon's pub Baxter's Court was awarded a platinum rating for it's "first-class" toilets. Picture: Baxter's Court Mare Street Wetherspoon's pub Baxter's Court was awarded a platinum rating for it's "first-class" toilets. Picture: Baxter's Court

Baxter’s Court in Mare Street was awarded a platinum rating by inspectors and The Rochester Castle in Stoke Newington won a gold rating.

Award inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them and all of the toilets they visited were graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond. Unacceptable toilets were not graded at all.

Baxter’s Court pub manager, Oj Tok, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision.

Both Hackney Wetherspoons pubs’ toilets, were like many other loos across the nation, were judged against numerous criteria, including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2020 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs richly deserve their awards.”