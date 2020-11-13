Search

Advanced search

Hackney pubs recognised for quality loos

PUBLISHED: 13:10 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 13 November 2020

Baxter's Court toilets in Hackney were recognised by the Loo of the Year Awards. Picture: Baxter's Court

Baxter's Court toilets in Hackney were recognised by the Loo of the Year Awards. Picture: Baxter's Court

Baxter's Court

Two Hackney pubs have been recognised for the quality of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2020.

Mare Street Wetherspoon's pub Baxter's Court was awarded a platinum rating for it's Mare Street Wetherspoon's pub Baxter's Court was awarded a platinum rating for it's "first-class" toilets. Picture: Baxter's Court

Baxter’s Court in Mare Street was awarded a platinum rating by inspectors and The Rochester Castle in Stoke Newington won a gold rating.

READ MORE: Community raises £30,000 in less than a day to help save Homerton pub from closure

Award inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them and all of the toilets they visited were graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond. Unacceptable toilets were not graded at all.

Baxter’s Court pub manager, Oj Tok, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

You may also want to watch:

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision.

READ MORE: Stoke Newington pub’s pints recognised in CAMRA guide

Both Hackney Wetherspoons pubs’ toilets, were like many other loos across the nation, were judged against numerous criteria, including decor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

READ MORE: ‘The end is nigh’ says Hackney LGBTQ+ venue owner after coronavirus curfew comes into force

The Loo of the Year Awards 2020 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs richly deserve their awards.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hoxton singing sharks removed from Regent’s canal

The shiver of sharks at Hoxton Docks were planned to sing, blow bubbles and smoke before Hackney council was granted the injunction for their removal. Potemkin Theatre, a bright yellow structure, can be seen behind the sharks. Picture: Antepavilion

New east London neighbourhood to be launched in Hackney Wick’s Olympic Park

A CGI image of the new neighbourhood aims to link communities in Hackney Wick, Fish Island and Straford and will champion local businesses and start-ups. Picture: East Wick and Sweetwater

St John at Hackney church reopens after multi-million pound restoration

St John at Hackney Church has reopened after a two year, multi-million pound restoration supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: Gilbert McCarragher

Unite hails victory as Hackney Council’s parking wardens come back ‘in- house’

Hackney Unite parking wardens. Picture: Unite the union

Shop local: ‘Use ‘em or lose ‘em,’ says Hackney shop owner on Independent stores

The Brokedown Palace is now located in Shoreditch High Street but started life in a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea. Picture: Holly Chant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hoxton singing sharks removed from Regent’s canal

The shiver of sharks at Hoxton Docks were planned to sing, blow bubbles and smoke before Hackney council was granted the injunction for their removal. Potemkin Theatre, a bright yellow structure, can be seen behind the sharks. Picture: Antepavilion

New east London neighbourhood to be launched in Hackney Wick’s Olympic Park

A CGI image of the new neighbourhood aims to link communities in Hackney Wick, Fish Island and Straford and will champion local businesses and start-ups. Picture: East Wick and Sweetwater

St John at Hackney church reopens after multi-million pound restoration

St John at Hackney Church has reopened after a two year, multi-million pound restoration supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: Gilbert McCarragher

Unite hails victory as Hackney Council’s parking wardens come back ‘in- house’

Hackney Unite parking wardens. Picture: Unite the union

Shop local: ‘Use ‘em or lose ‘em,’ says Hackney shop owner on Independent stores

The Brokedown Palace is now located in Shoreditch High Street but started life in a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea. Picture: Holly Chant

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney pubs recognised for quality loos

Baxter's Court toilets in Hackney were recognised by the Loo of the Year Awards. Picture: Baxter's Court

Hackney students remember fallen soldiers by selling poppies

Hackney New School students wearing poppies for Remembrance Day. Picture: Hackney New School

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

World Cup winning captains to lead London Spirit in The Hundred

Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan will lead London Spirit in The Hundred next year (pic ECB)

Boy, 15, kicked policeman after being caught with knife at Hackney Central station

The boy was caught with a knife at Hackney Central station. Picture: Met Police