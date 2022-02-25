News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney pupils support mum-of-two in Brain Tumour Research challenge

Holly Chant

Published: 5:26 PM February 25, 2022
St Mary School students walking with Kelly-Marie in Stoke Newington

St Mary School students walking with Kelly-Marie in Stoke Newington - Credit: St Mary's Church of England Primary School

Hackney pupils helped a mum-of-two in her charity walk challenge for Brain Tumour Research this week.

Kelly-Marie Casey, who is living with an inoperable brain tumour, has been walking 10,000 steps every day this February, all while dressed as a big yellow duck. 

Children from St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Stoke Newington, and Ickburg School on Kenworthy Road, braved the brisk weather to help Kelly-Marie complete the charity challenge. 

Kelly praised the schools' for their support and said: "Both the days were amazing.

"But Ickburg was special because that’s where I started working with kids.

"It's a happy place for me because I just made the kids laugh and that’s what I did when I worked there. It was good seeing them all."

The family support officer, who works with children with special educational needs, said she is not much of a walker so the challenge has left her "knackered". 

She added: "It's mad how many steps I have done."

Headteacher at St Mary's school, Jane O'Brien, told the Gazette about the day Kelly-Marie visited (February 24): "Seeing the whole school community come together in support was fantastic.

"This is what St Mary’s is all about, community.

"Our children are great role models when it comes to being kind, sharing love and being hope carriers."

Ms O'Brien described how everyone gathered in the school playground to do a warm up, "led by Kelly, [dressed as] Derick the Duck. 

"It certainly got everyone laughing, smiling and ready for the walk. 

Kelly was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2015.

Kelly-Marie will be dressing up as Derek the Duck on her walks

Kelly-Marie dressed as Derick the Duck - Credit: Courtesy of the Casey family

In 2020, after finding out that the tumour had grown again, she started chemotherapy for a second time.

Her follow up results are due in March. 

The headteacher described Kelly-Marie as a "true inspiration", adding: "If you meet Kelly as she walks around Hackney, dressed as Derick the Duck, please say hello.

"She has a wicked sense of humour and the ability to make everyone smile."

Kelly-Marie's fundraiser ends on Monday (February 28), ahead of next month's Brain Tumour Awareness month in March. 

People are encouraged to get involved in the campaign by wearing a hat on March 25. 

Find out more at www.braintumourresearch.org/brain-tumour-awareness-month

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/warriorwbtv

