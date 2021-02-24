News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Purim celebrations 'will be a bit different this year', says Hackney mayor

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:44 PM February 24, 2021   
Boys standing in the back of an open truck driving down Fairholt Road, during the Jewish holiday Purim in 2017

Boys standing in the back of an open truck driving down Fairholt Road, during the Jewish holiday Purim in 2017 - Credit: Catherine Davison

Representatives from the Orthodox Jewish community in Hackney have been working with the council and police to plan and ensure Purim is celebrated safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Purim is a Jewish festival commemorating the survival of Jewish people who were, according to the Book of Esther in the Hebrew bible or Tanakh, marked for death by their Persian rulers in the 5th century BCE. 

The holiday, sometimes known as the Feast of Lots, takes place on February 24 to 26 and usually involves donating to charity, dressing up in colourful outfits, street dancing and reading the Megillah, a sacred scroll, in a synagogue.

Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville wished those celebrating "in Hackney and beyond" a happy Purim: “I know celebrations will be a bit different this year, but it is important that we keep each other safe from coronavirus and don’t celebrate in the normal way.

"I will miss the traditional celebrations in Stamford Hill, but I hope this time next year we will be able to celebrate together again."

People have been asked to adapt traditions this year, preventing the spread of coronavirus by celebrating at home.

You may also want to watch:

Street parades will not take place this month and charity collections are to be coordinated through synagogues with risk assessments ensuring places of worship are Covid-19 secure. 

A joint effort has seen the police work with Rabbis, members of the community and the local authority to ensure Covid safety guidance and legislation is adhered to. 

Purim leaflet

The council has provided leaflets and information to help residents celebrate Purim safely in accordance with Covid regulations. - Credit: Hackney council

Most Read

  1. 1 Hackney road closure campaigners to stand in by-election
  2. 2 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
  3. 3 Hackney council 'turbocharges' promise to insource services
  1. 4 Sewage flooded flat as man struggled to report issues amid cyber-attack
  2. 5 Shortlist revealed for Cassland Road Gardens renaming
  3. 6 Woman rescued from Benthal Road blaze
  4. 7 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
  5. 8 'Be safe when you’re out and about', warns Hackney woman after phone snatch
  6. 9 Britannia Leisure Centre, Covid vaccines, race horses and run for Macmillan
  7. 10 Hackney Half marathon postponed following government's lockdown roadmap

Hackney BCU commander for the Met, Marcus Barnett, said he was "aware of how difficult it will be", particularly for children, to celebrate with current restrictions in place, but he wished Jewish residents "a very happy Purim".

Children will still be able to dress up and schools able to put on special activities under the current rules, however.

Binyomin Stern, president of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, said: “We are really grateful to Hackney Council for working with the community in the run-up to Purim and throughout Covid.

"We wish everyone a happy Purim and know that we will all be making a special effort to celebrate safely and follow the guidance."

For the council's guide to celebrating Purim 2021 safely, visit www.news.hackney.gov.uk/celebrating-purim-2021-safley.

Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cyclists and pedestrians share the space on Narrow Way Hackney Central 09.02.21.

Pedestrians urge cyclists to be more cautious down Hackney’s Narrow Way

Camilla Patini

Logo Icon
A placard is held on the picket line at Murdoch House in Bothwell on day one of a 5-day strike by Br

Opinion

Why are these men and women prepared to sacrifice pay day after day?

George Binette, Hackney North & Stoke Newington CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer

Logo Icon
Police officers on the beat.

Coronavirus

Thousands of potential Covid fines issued in Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Melissa Francis hugs her daughter, T’shaya, as her son T’quarn, dj’s on his smartphone in their livi

Community Heroes

Community lifelines: Hackney mother helps bridge the digital gap

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus