Join Hackney's public health lead in live Q&A amid Covid vaccine rollout

Published: 5:49 PM February 18, 2021

Dr Sandra Husbands, director of public health for the City and Hackney, and Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville. - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney residents can have their coronavirus questions answered by a leading doctor in a live Q&A hosted by the Gazette.

On February 25 from 5pm to 6pm, we are inviting residents to join Dr Sandra Husbands, director of public health for the City and Hackney, and Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville for a live Q&A session about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the borough.

The Q&A, in which attendees can put their queries to Dr Husbands or Mayor Glanville live - will be moderated by the Gazette's chief reporter Franki Berry.

She said: "Getting as many people vaccinated in Hackney, and around the whole country, is a huge task - but one which is crucially important to getting us out of this crisis.

"I can't wait to hear from Dr Husbands about how the vaccination programme is going in the borough, and it is a great opportunity for our readers to put their questions directly to those leading us through and out of this pandemic."

Attendees will be emailed a Zoom link to the event before it starts on February 25.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/qa-with-dr-sandra-husbands-and-mayor-phil-glanville-tickets-142103357969?ref=estw



