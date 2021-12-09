Hackney's Professor Green sings Christmas carols with a choir at London's Charing Cross station for the Just Eat Christmas Meal Appeal - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

Hackney rapper Professor Green and a Just Eat choir surprised Londoners with a festive performance today in Charing Cross.

The rapper and choir performed a medley of classic Christmas carols in front of the 32-foot tall Charing Cross Kindness Tree outside Charing Cross station, to raise funds for food delivery service Just Eat's Christmas Meal Appeal.

Professor Green’s is encouraging Londoners to donate £3, £5 or £10 when they order via Just Eat.

The rapper, who hails from Lower Clapton, said: ‘’There's nothing better to get you in the Christmas spirit than belting out the festive tunes with a choir by your side.

“While I enjoyed spreading a bit of festive joy, it’s important to remember that, for many, Christmas continues to be a time of hunger and loneliness.

"We all want to do our bit to help those less fortunate but it can be difficult to know exactly how to help. The Just Eat Christmas Meal Appeal is so simple. Every pound raised will make a real difference."

The initiative aims to provide at least 200,000 meals for people in need.

Among the troupe of carol singers, were individuals who had directly experienced food poverty.

Professor Green is one of a number of famous faces who have joined forces with Just Eat to encourage members of the public to donate when they order a takeaway on the food delivery platform.

Just Eat will then match their donation, doubling their contribution.

The festive singing took place in front of the Tree of Kindness at Charing Cross station, where the public can donate a present to someone in need. - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

All funds raised will be donated to charities Social Bite, a movement to end homelessness, and FoodCycle who support low-income families, rough sleepers, and those experiencing loneliness by providing community meals, made from food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director for Just Eat, said: "We’re proud that our Christmas Meal Appeal is attracting so much support. The funds will go a long way to help the thousands of people experiencing unimaginable hardship".

On December 14, Just Eat couriers will help deliver these gifts and essential items to shelters across London.