Shop local: Dalston resident creates local network of sustainable mask-makers

Pucker co-founder Cathy Van Hear. Picture: Pucker Pucker

Recognising the need for face masks during the coroanvirus pandemic, a Dalston resident and her friends set up a remote production network during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Meet Pucker mask-maker Frances Hewitt from Hackney. She worked in fashion until she becoming unemployed due to the pandemic. She says she is glad to be using her sewing skills to help a social enterprise like Pucker. Picture: Pucker Meet Pucker mask-maker Frances Hewitt from Hackney. She worked in fashion until she becoming unemployed due to the pandemic. She says she is glad to be using her sewing skills to help a social enterprise like Pucker. Picture: Pucker

It has now grown into a sustainable social enterprise providing living wages for all its makers and donating 25 per cent of its profits to charity.

Co-founder Cathy Van Hear came up with the idea for her Hackney-based enterprise, Pucker, after volunteering for an organisation making NHS scrubs while on furlough.

She told the Gazette about running her new business out of her Dalston living room: “It’s now my [full-time] job. It has been quite a strange year but I’m just rolling with it.“

Meet Pucker maker Hannah Cooper. Picture: Pucker Meet Pucker maker Hannah Cooper. Picture: Pucker

Cathy wanted to offer a well-made, reusable alternative to disposable masks while creating employment opportunities for local people so, she is proud that Pucker pays all it’s mask makers a living wage.

“If you are going to produce something it needs to have quality and longevity. Being a maker my self and not being paid wonderfully all the time, it was really important to me that the people who make the masks are properly paid and respected.”

She says most people employed by the business are freelancers, usually involved in other avenues of work restricted by the pandemic. The makers and what they do outside of Pucker are featured on the enterprise’s Instagram regularly, showcasing the Saville Row tailors, puppeteers and theatre costume creators and others who create Pucker’s products.

The Brecon Beacon mask. Picture: Pucker The Brecon Beacon mask. Picture: Pucker

Each maker does their part in the mask production line from home, some do the cutting, others prepare the mask components and the rest sew.

“There was lots of experimentation in the early months,” Cathy said.

“It’s been really interesting trying to make it work for everybody.”

A Pucker mask from it's Staycation collection called The Bournemouth Beach. Picture: Pucker A Pucker mask from it's Staycation collection called The Bournemouth Beach. Picture: Pucker

The masks come in 12 colours, have an adjustable nose and ears and are replenished based on the number of orders as to not generate “too much stuff in the world”.

Cathy added: “They are quite colourful, fun and all have playful names.”

“I think we need a bit of levity at the moment.

Pucker mask the Durdle Door. Picture: Pucker Pucker mask the Durdle Door. Picture: Pucker

“We did a collection recently called the staycation collection and they are all named after places people went on holiday in the UK in the summer because they couldn’t go abroad.

“So there’s the Durdle Door and the Brecon Beacon.”

Cathy also felt it was important to give back to the community during this time so Pucker gives 25 per cent of its profits to charities like Mind, Refuge and Crisis. Since launching in June it has donated £3,695 to the three charities Pucker’s founders feel are ongoing lifeline’s for people during the pandemic.

The Blazer mask from Pucker. Picture: Pucker The Blazer mask from Pucker. Picture: Pucker

