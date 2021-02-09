News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney dog guru "thrilled" at podcast success

Holly Chant

Published: 5:46 PM February 9, 2021   
Anna Webb with her two pet dogs.

Canine expert, Anna Webb's podcast, A Dog's Life, is a finalist in the Animal Star Awards organised by founder Mary Burgess. - Credit: www.annawebb.co.uk

A Hackney resident's podcast about dogs has been announced as a finalist at the upcoming Animal Star Awards. 

Broadcaster and canine expert, Anna Webb, lives in Hackney where she creates her podcast, A Dog's Life, nominated for Best Pet Podcast. 

The audio series is approaching its first anniversary and is an exploration of modern dog ownership and Anna's lifelong passion for the animals. 

Anna said: “Dogs are amazing. They are our companions, guardians, and much more – they complete us.

"I’m so thrilled to have made it through the judging process to be a finalist.

"It’s great recognition, I’m excited to air more episodes that are being received so well”.

The podcast has resonated with listeners during lockdown as stories of puppies being abandoned or sold online hit headlines and demand increases for companionship during the pandemic.  

The Animal Star Awards celebrates individuals who have made a difference to animals and their humans. 

The awards will be held on Zoom on March 28 in support of charities such as Mane Chance Horse Sanctuary, K9 Angels.

 

Canine expert with her dogs.

Anna lives in Hacknet with her Miniature Bull Terrier, Prudence, rehomed English Toy Terrier, Mr Binks, and her rescue street cat, Gremlin, who she says, thinks he is a dog. - Credit: www.annawebb.co.uk

Subscribe to A Dog’s Life by clicking here

Buy tickets to the award show at www.tickettailor.com/events/petconnectuklimited1/479011



                                                  





