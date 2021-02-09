Hackney dog guru "thrilled" at podcast success
- Credit: www.annawebb.co.uk
A Hackney resident's podcast about dogs has been announced as a finalist at the upcoming Animal Star Awards.
Broadcaster and canine expert, Anna Webb, lives in Hackney where she creates her podcast, A Dog's Life, nominated for Best Pet Podcast.
The audio series is approaching its first anniversary and is an exploration of modern dog ownership and Anna's lifelong passion for the animals.
Anna said: “Dogs are amazing. They are our companions, guardians, and much more – they complete us.
"I’m so thrilled to have made it through the judging process to be a finalist.
You may also want to watch:
"It’s great recognition, I’m excited to air more episodes that are being received so well”.
The podcast has resonated with listeners during lockdown as stories of puppies being abandoned or sold online hit headlines and demand increases for companionship during the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
- 2 Fuel vouchers to help Hackney residents pay winter bills
- 3 Hackney chef dishes out free meals from Dalston pub
- 4 'Captain Tom's legacy will live on', say restaurant owner and his father
- 5 'As a group, we are stigmatised', says single parents' rights campaigner
- 6 Young Hackney pirates send postcards to isolating older residents
- 7 CCTV appeal after girl assaulted on Hackney bus
- 8 Arcola Theatre investigates how airflow can cut Covid risk
- 9 Hackney Met Special Constable dismissed for alleged 'gross misconduct'
- 10 Right to Buy homes to be bought back by Hackney Council
The Animal Star Awards celebrates individuals who have made a difference to animals and their humans.
The awards will be held on Zoom on March 28 in support of charities such as Mane Chance Horse Sanctuary, K9 Angels.
Subscribe to A Dog’s Life by clicking here
Buy tickets to the award show at www.tickettailor.com/events/petconnectuklimited1/479011