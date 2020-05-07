Hackney residents say thank you to NHS and other key fold on frontline of Covid-19 pandemic

Pharmacy volunteer Michelle May made this mural of a socially distancing NHS boy on the side of Safedale Pharmacy on Church Street in Stoke Newington. Picture: Jeff Cottenden Jeff Cottenden

Every week, since the lockdown began on March 3, Hackney people have shown their appreciation for NHS staff and key workers dedicated and working tirelessly on the front-line of the Covid-19 pandemic. Applause, music and the clamour of pots and pans continues to ring out across the borough every Thursday night on streets decorated with murals, drawings and thankyou messages of unity and hope.

Lucy Wood and her son Lochie clap for carers in Stoke Newington. Picture: Graeme Edie Lucy Wood and her son Lochie clap for carers in Stoke Newington. Picture: Graeme Edie

Despite the devastation coronavirus has caused Hackney communities have come together delivering food for those who can’t shop for themselves, vital prescriptions and emotional support.

Residents have stayed home to save lives and protect the NHS.

While artists in Stoke Newington paint murals for the NHS on Church Street a Dalston Mosque thanks key workers for their efforts with a banner.

Stoke Newington children paint their windowns to support NHS and key workers. Picture: Sally Freestone Stoke Newington children paint their windowns to support NHS and key workers. Picture: Sally Freestone

Windows, pavements and closed school gates are now covered with rainbows and messages paying tribute to healthcare workers, public transport staff, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors and the many other unsung heroes making a difference in these challenging times.

