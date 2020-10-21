Search

Advanced search

Stoke Newington restaurant owners father receives Freedom of the City of London award

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 21 October 2020

Dabirul Choudhury has raised more than £200k for over 50 countries across the world including the UK and his home village in Bangladesh. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury family

Dabirul Choudhury has raised more than £200k for over 50 countries across the world including the UK and his home village in Bangladesh. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury family

Courtesy of the Choudhury family

A Stoke Newington restaurant owner’s father has received a Freedom of the City of London award after raising £420,000 to help coronavirus victims across the world.

Dabirul Choudhury and his son, owner of Stoke Newington restaurant Yum Yum, Atique Choudhury. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury FamilyDabirul Choudhury and his son, owner of Stoke Newington restaurant Yum Yum, Atique Choudhury. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury Family

Dabirul Islam Choudhury received the award on October 21 for his charitable efforts, which have seen him walk 970 lengths of his communal garden in Bow during lockdown, while fasting for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

His son, Atique Choudhury, who owns the Thai restaurant Yum Yum in Stoke Newington thanked his father’s nominators who attended a virtual ceremony held in his honour.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: ‘He’s the coolest thing’ says proud Stoke Newington son of “amazing” 100-year-old

Atique said: “My father accepts [the award] on behalf of all the senior citizens of London and immigrants who came to London and have made this city so vibrant and multi-cultural.

“My father wishes that we all support the most vulnerable during this very difficult time.”

Dabirul was nominated by City Corporation Elected Members, Munsur Ali and Prem Goyal, Baroness Udin and the high commissioner for Bangladesh.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

The centenarian was also awarded an order of the British Empire award (OBE) earlier this month.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema named player of the week after breaking record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Hackney Street artist STIK to “empower” local artists by funding a series of sculptures

STIK's Holding Hands maquette will be auctioned off at Christie's auction house on October 23. Picture: Hackney Council

Stoke Newington restaurant owners father receives Freedom of the City of London award

Dabirul Choudhury has raised more than £200k for over 50 countries across the world including the UK and his home village in Bangladesh. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury family

Online thriller The Mermaid’s Tongue puts ‘players at the centre of their own story’

Swamp Motel's latest online detective story The Mermaid's Tongue