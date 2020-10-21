Stoke Newington restaurant owners father receives Freedom of the City of London award

Dabirul Choudhury has raised more than £200k for over 50 countries across the world including the UK and his home village in Bangladesh. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury family Courtesy of the Choudhury family

A Stoke Newington restaurant owner’s father has received a Freedom of the City of London award after raising £420,000 to help coronavirus victims across the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dabirul Choudhury and his son, owner of Stoke Newington restaurant Yum Yum, Atique Choudhury. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury Family Dabirul Choudhury and his son, owner of Stoke Newington restaurant Yum Yum, Atique Choudhury. Picture: Courtesy of the Choudhury Family

Dabirul Islam Choudhury received the award on October 21 for his charitable efforts, which have seen him walk 970 lengths of his communal garden in Bow during lockdown, while fasting for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

His son, Atique Choudhury, who owns the Thai restaurant Yum Yum in Stoke Newington thanked his father’s nominators who attended a virtual ceremony held in his honour.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: ‘He’s the coolest thing’ says proud Stoke Newington son of “amazing” 100-year-old

Atique said: “My father accepts [the award] on behalf of all the senior citizens of London and immigrants who came to London and have made this city so vibrant and multi-cultural.

“My father wishes that we all support the most vulnerable during this very difficult time.”

Dabirul was nominated by City Corporation Elected Members, Munsur Ali and Prem Goyal, Baroness Udin and the high commissioner for Bangladesh.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

The centenarian was also awarded an order of the British Empire award (OBE) earlier this month.