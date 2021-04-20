News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney restaurant exhibits local artists with new art space

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:00 AM April 20, 2021   
Caldera chef Alkendri Jose Pimentel Ortiz sporting his new uniform.

Caldera chef Alkendri Jose Pimentel Ortiz sporting his new uniform in front of the restaurant's new space dedicated to local art. - Credit: Caldera

An independent Mexican-inspired restaurant and bar in Hackney, has launched a new art space, offering local designers and artists the opportunity to showcase their work. 

The space, located in Caldera restaurant in the Monohaus building on Mare Street, will showcase paintings, photography and other art pieces from local talent.

Owner of Caldera, Arya Razi, said: "Many of our guests work in the creative fields and have been affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic so we wanted to develop a space inside our restaurant where we can showcase their work.”     

To mark the launch, the restaurant teamed up with Hackney artist, Skeleton Cardboard, who is designing unique new uniforms for staff.

Mexican restaurant Caldera launches in Mare Street on November 6. Picture: Patricia Tobin.

Skeleton Cardboard launched in 2010 and is inspired by Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. One of his murals is painted inside the restaurant, depicting a group of skeletons.  - Credit: Archant

Skeleton Cardboard said: “It’s great to support a local independent restaurant in these most trying of times.”

Local artists are encouraged to contact the restaurant via Instagram @calderalondon

Skeleton Cardboard's uniform designs tap into both Caldera and the artist's focus on Mexican-influenced themes and culture. 

Skeleton Cardboard's uniform designs tap into both Caldera and the artist's focus on Mexican-influenced themes and culture. - Credit: Caldera


Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hackney shop's open sign.

Lockdown Easing

Mare Street Narroway see's queues for Primark and independent shops...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A obstructed view of a City Mills resident's balcony.

Haggerston tenants 'in the dark' after scaffolding left up for a year

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of Hackney city scape.

Hackney and Islington have some of the loudest neighbours in London

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
National Lottery winners, Gavin and Sylvia Smith help with the installation of nest boxes

Lottery winners build nesting boxes for Woodberry Wetlands birds

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus