Hackney restaurant exhibits local artists with new art space

Published: 9:00 AM April 20, 2021

Caldera chef Alkendri Jose Pimentel Ortiz sporting his new uniform in front of the restaurant's new space dedicated to local art. - Credit: Caldera

An independent Mexican-inspired restaurant and bar in Hackney, has launched a new art space, offering local designers and artists the opportunity to showcase their work.

The space, located in Caldera restaurant in the Monohaus building on Mare Street, will showcase paintings, photography and other art pieces from local talent.

Owner of Caldera, Arya Razi, said: "Many of our guests work in the creative fields and have been affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic so we wanted to develop a space inside our restaurant where we can showcase their work.”

To mark the launch, the restaurant teamed up with Hackney artist, Skeleton Cardboard, who is designing unique new uniforms for staff.

Skeleton Cardboard launched in 2010 and is inspired by Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. One of his murals is painted inside the restaurant, depicting a group of skeletons. - Credit: Archant

Skeleton Cardboard said: “It’s great to support a local independent restaurant in these most trying of times.”

Local artists are encouraged to contact the restaurant via Instagram @calderalondon

Skeleton Cardboard's uniform designs tap into both Caldera and the artist's focus on Mexican-influenced themes and culture. - Credit: Caldera



