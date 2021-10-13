Published: 3:19 PM October 13, 2021

Yum Yum Thai restaurant in Stoke Newington is hosting a charity dinner to help fund charitable projects in Uganda. - Credit: Joy For Humanity

A charity dinner is taking place in Stoke Newington to raise funds for education, health and wellbeing projects in Uganda.

Joy For Humanity charity will be hosting its annual charity gala tomorrow (October 14) at Yum Yum Thai restaurant in Stoke Newington.

The construction of a health centre in Uganda. - Credit: Joy For Humanity

All funds from this event will go towards the organisation's many projects helping to improve the lives of people in Lwengo District in Uganda.

A spokesperson from Yum Yum's said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the people in this region and your support will make a massive difference in their lives."

A medical camp set up by Joy For Humanity before the pandemic. - Credit: Joy For Humanity

Remote learning in Uganda due to Covid. - Credit: Joy For Humanity

Those who would like to attend the gala on October 14 at 7pm at Yum Yum's Restaurant on Stoke Newington High Street must reserve a spot.

Tickets cost £30 per person for a three course meal and all proceeds raised on the evening will help fund Joy For Humanity projects.

Ugandan children at school before the pandemic. - Credit: Joy For Humanity

To book visit joyforhumanity.org/charity-dinner-2021

To donate to the charity click here.







