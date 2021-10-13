Stoke Newington restaurants hosts charity dinner for Ugandan projects
- Credit: Joy For Humanity
A charity dinner is taking place in Stoke Newington to raise funds for education, health and wellbeing projects in Uganda.
Joy For Humanity charity will be hosting its annual charity gala tomorrow (October 14) at Yum Yum Thai restaurant in Stoke Newington.
All funds from this event will go towards the organisation's many projects helping to improve the lives of people in Lwengo District in Uganda.
A spokesperson from Yum Yum's said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the people in this region and your support will make a massive difference in their lives."
Those who would like to attend the gala on October 14 at 7pm at Yum Yum's Restaurant on Stoke Newington High Street must reserve a spot.
Tickets cost £30 per person for a three course meal and all proceeds raised on the evening will help fund Joy For Humanity projects.
To book visit joyforhumanity.org/charity-dinner-2021
To donate to the charity click here.
