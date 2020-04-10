Search

Advanced search

Hackney Reverend worries about church goers who can’t worship online for Easter

PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 10 April 2020

The Parish of St John the Evangelist is closed and its church community is adapting to Easter at home. Picture: Googlemaps

The Parish of St John the Evangelist is closed and its church community is adapting to Easter at home. Picture: Googlemaps

GOoglemaps

As Easter approaches and churches stand empty Christians in Hackney are looking at ways to keep communities connected and fed. Reverend Alice Whalley spoke to Holly Chant about her church in Brownswood park and how it’s adapting to the Corona virus lockdown.

Members from The Parish of St John the Evangelist have already started a virtual compline or night prayer sung live on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm. They encourage people to take part and pray together despite not being able to gather in person.

But Reverend Alice worries about church goers who can’t access the internet.

She told the Gazette: “It’s the isolated, mostly older generation, for whom church is very important. Demographically, they make up the biggest part of the church of England but they’re also the people who aren’t able to use Facebook live or whatever else – it’s a challenge.”

She says the church’s community is about much more than Sunday services and is an important part of members’ social lives.

“It’s been a huge shift from working in a way entirely about seeing people in the flesh. A phone call or an email or a text to somebody is always second best to knocking on their door and having a cup of tea,” said the Reverend.

You may also want to watch:

She says people are only just getting their heads around not being able to worship together for Easter.

Still, the church community has shifted its focus and is working to make sure people in the area have enough food.

Reverend Alice said: “Churches have always, when the other systems start to fail, we’ve always tried our absolute hardest not to and I think that’s what’s important.

For us now, even though our building has closed, we have to reach out and jump in to other areas. So we will keeping feeding people. We can’t allow people to go hungry because of this.”

The Anglican parish continues to run a soup kitchen every Tuesday evening but now, instead of a sit down dinner meals and food parcels are given out in take away boxes.

The Parish of St John the Evangelist has raised almost £3,000 to support the most vulnerable in its community by offering food and self care parcels, looking out for the homeless, and supporting the community response.

To donate click here https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/sjebp-covid19

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury: Homerton Hospital doctor who warned prime minister over PPE dies after contracting coronavirus

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury who died after contracting coronavirus. He worked at Homerton Hospital. Picture: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury: Homerton Hospital doctor who warned prime minister over PPE dies after contracting coronavirus

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury who died after contracting coronavirus. He worked at Homerton Hospital. Picture: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Boxing: Bob and Steve Kipps leave lasting legacy

Former WBO world middleweight champion Jason Matthews with coaches Bob Kipps (left) and Steve Kipps (right).

Coronavirus London live updates: ‘Stay home over Easter’ message as prime minister remains in intensive care

St Thomas' Hospital, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms persist. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Hackney Reverend worries about church goers who can’t worship online for Easter

The Parish of St John the Evangelist is closed and its church community is adapting to Easter at home. Picture: Googlemaps

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

There With You: East London distillery answers Met Police SOS call for hand sanitisers for officers

Hand sanitiser gel going into production at Portobello Road Gin's distillery. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24