Hackney rough sleeper count: Official number of people on streets down to 14 from 23

A rough sleeper tent in Churchwell Path, Morning Lane, beside the glitzy Hackney Walk. Picture: Cllr Ian Rathbone Archant

Volunteers counted 14 people sleeping on the streets of Hackney during the annual rough sleeper count on Thursday night - down from 23 last year.

A team of 59 members of staff, outreach workers and volunteers covered every ward in the borough in the early hours of Friday morning.

The official street count gives a "snapshot" of the number of people bedding down outside, but the true figure is higher as it doesn't include those sleeping on public transport or in late night restaurants.

Similarly, those standing or sitting near their bedding are not counted.

Volunteers are split into groups and given a ward to search, while the police patrol the parks and estates.

The council's housing needs director Kay Brown said: "I'd like to thank everyone who gave up their time to help with the count.

"Most of the people we counted were already known to the council, and are being supported by our outreach team.

"They have been offered a place to sleep, but for complex reasons, have not taken up that offer.

"Those who we did not know were offered support, including shelter for the night, and we will continue to help them."

Over the border in Islington, the figure went up from 43 to 57.