Hackney’s Broadway Market set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 17:25 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 03 August 2020

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

AndyCommons2020

Broadway Market is set to reopen this week using a coronavirus-secure plan.

Having been closed since the UK went into lockdown in March, the shopping destination is due to reopen on August 8 from 10am.

There will be 50 traders with stalls following a “six-point Covid-secure trading plan”, which includes using empty stalls to help social distancing, restrictions on selling hot food, encouraging all customers to wear face masks, and making hand sanitiser available.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, cabinet member for Hackney’s street markets said: “As we all adjust to the coronavirus ‘new normal’, Hackney is determined to support the local community, reopen for business and do it safely.

“But it falls on all of us to be aware by remembering to keep your distance, wear a face mask and make sure that we regularly clean our hands.”

Broadway Market is Hackney’s final famous market to reopen.

READ MORE: Broadway Market online delivery service launches as council plans to reopen in August

