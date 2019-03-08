Search

‘We’re blazing a trail’: Hackney’s female politicians mark International Women’s Day

PUBLISHED: 08:34 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 11 March 2019

Female councillors in Hackney pose together for International Women's Day. Picture: Cllr Ian Rathbone

Female councillors in Hackney pose together for International Women's Day. Picture: Cllr Ian Rathbone

Ian Rathbone

Female councillors got together at Hackney Town Hall on International Women’s Day to celebrate how women are trailblazing in the borough.

Women occupy both deputy mayor posts, outnumber men in mayor Phillip Glanville’s cabinet and the borough also has a woman Speaker.

Penny Wrought’s election at the most recent by-election in Victoria Ward has balanced out genders of the Labour group in the council chamber, which is now comprised of 26 female and 26 male councillors.

Penny said: “It’s an optimistic sign to have achieved gender parity. International Women’s Day is a moment to reflect on what women have achieved and the special qualities we can bring to public life, and in Hackney we’re blazing a trail. It’s a strong message to young women who want to make the world a better place, showing it is possible to get involved in politics and make change happen.”

