Hackney's NHS mental health trust CEO Dr Navina Evans appointed CBE in New Year's Honours

Dr Navina Evans of the East London Foundation Trust to be appointed a CBE. Archant

The CEO of Hackney's NHS mental health trust has been appointed a CBE in the New Year's Honours list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Navina Evans is being recognised for her outstanding contributions to public life. She became CEO of the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) in 2016 and has overseen it being given outstanding ratings by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) twice.

You may also want to watch:

She began her career in east London in 1997 as a consultant psychiatrist and in 2011 became deputy chief executive and director of operations of ELFT.

A leading advocate for equality and diversity in the workplace, Dr Evans has overseen Quality Improvement (QI), People Participation and Freedom to Speak Up programmes at ELFT that are now recognised as models of good practice both nationally and internationally.

She said: "I am delighted and humbled. I am passionate about ensuring NHS leaders like me make equality of opportunity a genuine reality for women and people from the BME community."

ELFT chair Marie Gabriel said: "I am delighted Navina has received this richly deserved CBE. Her unswerving focus on proactively working with patients and staff to constantly improve care and well-being outcomes is unparalleled."