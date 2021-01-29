Hackney Foodbank 'needs us more than ever', says headteacher

Published: 11:09 AM January 29, 2021

Students Lima Dias Fernandes Karen and Meya Holly help drop the collected food off at Hackney Foodbank. - Credit: Hackney New School

A local school has vowed to support Hackney Foodbank after helping collect over 300 kilograms of food for people in need last Christmas.

Hackney New School, in Kingsland Road, received a virtual thank you card after it helped its local food bank provide about 861 meals for those using the service.

The food was left at Hackney Food Bank by PE teacher Tom Bagley, deputy headteacher Salim Foughali along with students at the school, just before Christmas.

Headteacher Charlotte Whelan said: “At Hackney New School one of our values is: ‘We work together to improve our community’. With that in mind, all of our staff rose to the challenge of supporting the Hackney foodbank when we heard how in need they were."

She said when staff and students visited Hackney Foodbank, volunteers showed them how much food was shared with people in need and how they packed boxes to ensure the supplies would provide enough meals for three days.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Whelan continued: “What was apparent was that the foodbank is a lifeline for so many families during this crisis and they need us more than ever.

“[The school] will continue to do all we can to support them throughout the next academic year.”

Sue Keast from Hackney Foodbank said: “We greatly appreciate your generous food donation to Hackney Foodbank. Thank you for all your efforts in supporting us to feed families in need.”

During the Christmas period school staff also supported self-isolating families by delivering food packages straight to their doors.

Hackney New School teamed up with school catering company, Olive Dining, to deliver parcels for families with children on free school meals.

Simon Elliott, CEO of the Community Schools Trust, which operates Hackney New School, said: “I am extremely proud of the teachers and students in all our schools who have given up their own time to help those in need

“Even though the doors are closed to the majority of the students during the lockdown we are very much playing our part in the community response to this crisis.”

Find out more about Hackney Foodbank at www.hackney.foodbank.org.uk and donate at www.hackneyfoodbank.churchsuite.co.uk/donate