Hackney set to join temporary accommodation company that buys private homes on behalf of London councils

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 10 March 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Council wants to become a member of a temporary accommodation company jointly owned by councils across London.

Capital Letters is a not-for-profit company that buys housing from private landlords across London for use as temporary accommodation for homeless families.

An initial 13 councils, including Haringey, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest, were on board when it launched last year, backed by a £38million government grant. The aim is for it to eventually include all London boroughs.

The idea is that by cutting down competition between boroughs for suitable homes, it improves management of temporary accommodation across the capital, as well as costs for the councils.

Now Hackney wants a piece of it as it looks to help the 3,000 homeless families living in temporary accommodation find a settled home. As a private landlord itself, Capital Letters is eligible for 100 per cent of Local Housing Allowance, which is used to determine housing benefit levels for private renters.

A report explains: 'Hackney will be able to secure more [private rental sector] and leased properties in London within or close to Hackney, thus reducing the need to place families in B&B and hotel annexes, in distant areas of London or outside London altogether.'

It comes as the council announces plans to start buying back homes lost to Right to Buy for use as 'genuinely affordable' housing.

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases 'are actually in the City'

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio's basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

'Almighty crash' as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

