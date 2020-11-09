Search

Advanced search

Shop local: ‘Use ‘em or lose ‘em,’ says Hackney shop owner on Independent stores

PUBLISHED: 17:09 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 09 November 2020

The Brokedown Palace is now located in Shoreditch High Street but started life in a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea. Picture: Holly Chant

The Brokedown Palace is now located in Shoreditch High Street but started life in a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea. Picture: Holly Chant

Holly Chant

A Hackney clothes shop owner is asking people to shop locally this year or risk losing the “wonderful” independent businesses which make Hackney unique.

The Brokedown Palace's owner Dee O’Connell. Picture: Holly ChantThe Brokedown Palace's owner Dee O’Connell. Picture: Holly Chant

Dee O’Connell founded The Brokedown Palace in 2012, starting out with a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea.

Eight years on - after several incarnations as an online shop, Boxpark container store and pop-up in Spitalfields market - Dee’s business now supplies ethical outdoor clothing, equipment and accessories from its flagship store in Shoreditch High Street.

READ MORE: Shop Local: Hackney florist grows more sustainable despite first lockdown

She said this year has been a “roller-coaster” with sales “hugely down” compared to last year.

“It’s been incredibly difficult and stressful, but we’ve also been super grateful for the support we’ve received from customers, our suppliers, the East End Trades Guild, and Hackney Council,” the shop owner added.

The independent outdoor retailer stocks brands that its owner believes are ethical, sustainable and made to last.

READ MORE: Shop Local: Hoxton bookshop owner praises Hackney people for shopping local

Since starting the business Dee says she has “never” experienced anything like the coronviarus pandemic in terms of its impact on income.

You may also want to watch:

She added that the second coronavirus lockdown, which has meant non-essential shops have been forced to close until December 2, will be very tough as her shop is mainly a “physical store based business”.

Her store, like many businesses in the borough are more reliant than ever on people shopping local online.

Dee told customers: “Thank you for your support, it means so much to us.

“Please support your local indies, they need it more than ever right now.

“We have so many wonderful independent shops in Hackney. Use ‘em or lose ‘em.”

READ MORE: Shop Local: Hackney shops ask customers to shop locally online or in person this Christmas

The Brokedown Palace employs six members of staff and Dee says the business has survived the crisis with help from suppliers by cutting costs “as much as possible”.

The business was not eligible for a government grant as its ratable value was just above the threshold required.

Her businesses logo pays homage to the cabin where it all started and The Brokedown Palace shares its name with a song by Grateful Dead about being by the waterside.

To find out more about The Brokedown Palace and to shop online visit www.thebrokedownpalace.com, follow the shop on Facebook by clicking here or follow it on instagram @thebrokedownpal

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Historical Hackney church reopens after multi-million pound restoration

St John at Hackney Church has reopened after a two year, multi-million pound restoration supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: Gilbert McCarragher

Hoxton man sentenced to indefinite hospital order after unprovoked attack on bus in Dalston

Rene Thomas was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack on a bus. Picture: Met Police

New traffic measures to be introduced in Upper Clapton, Hackney Central and Dalston

School street at Gayhurst Primary School. Picture: Hackney Council

Police officer who ‘hit car with his baton’ after driver made banned left turn in Hoxton given final written warning

The junction of Nuttall Street and Hoxton Street where the incident happened. Picture: Google Maps

Shop local: ‘Use ‘em or lose ‘em,’ says Hackney shop owner on Independent stores

The Brokedown Palace is now located in Shoreditch High Street but started life in a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea. Picture: Holly Chant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Historical Hackney church reopens after multi-million pound restoration

St John at Hackney Church has reopened after a two year, multi-million pound restoration supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: Gilbert McCarragher

Hoxton man sentenced to indefinite hospital order after unprovoked attack on bus in Dalston

Rene Thomas was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack on a bus. Picture: Met Police

New traffic measures to be introduced in Upper Clapton, Hackney Central and Dalston

School street at Gayhurst Primary School. Picture: Hackney Council

Police officer who ‘hit car with his baton’ after driver made banned left turn in Hoxton given final written warning

The junction of Nuttall Street and Hoxton Street where the incident happened. Picture: Google Maps

Shop local: ‘Use ‘em or lose ‘em,’ says Hackney shop owner on Independent stores

The Brokedown Palace is now located in Shoreditch High Street but started life in a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea. Picture: Holly Chant

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Ella Toone strike knocks Arsenal off WSL summit

Manchester United's Leah Galton (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

Shop local: ‘Use ‘em or lose ‘em,’ says Hackney shop owner on Independent stores

The Brokedown Palace is now located in Shoreditch High Street but started life in a little wooden cabin on the banks of the River Lea. Picture: Holly Chant

Hackney startup office expands despite pandemic amid the ‘heartbeat of fintech in London’

Keith Grose, Plaid’s head of international. Picture: Plaid

Historical Hackney church reopens after multi-million pound restoration

St John at Hackney Church has reopened after a two year, multi-million pound restoration supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: Gilbert McCarragher

Arsenal striker and record WSL goalscorer Vivianne Miedema wins player of the month

Vivianne Miedema won player of the month after becoming the WSL's record goalscorer. Picture: Submitted