Hackney theatre group supports older residents with newly launched radio show

PUBLISHED: 17:29 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 29 June 2020

A local theatre group has launched a radio programme to support and connect older residents. Picture: Hackney Social Radio

Hackney Social Radio

A local theatre group has launched a new weekly FM radio programme to support digitally isolated older people.

Immediate Theatre with funding from the Arts Council aired its first Hackney Social Radio “for the young at heart” programme on June 24.

Reel Rebels’ DJ Frank Kaos, aged 78, is providing music for the show and the first programme was hosted by local actress and presenter Sue Elliot-Nichols.

Sue said “I started out in community theatre and this has been a great opportunity to get involved again.”

The theatre group hopes the radio show will help create a greater sense of community for older residents and will also feature up to date health messaging and information on accessing support and wellbeing advice in Hackney.

Before the coronavirus lockdown Immediate Theatre’s Theatre Exchange programme worked to engage isolated older people across Hackney in community art workshops.

The theatre group works with people aged 50 and older to create productions and intergenerational projects which tour lunch, social clubs and sheltered housing venues.

During the lockdown participants in Immediate Theatre’s Exchange programme have kept in touch through weekly online sessions and regular interactions on a WhatsApp group.

But they acknowledge that there are many older people in the borough who aren’t able to access online activities and who may have become increasingly isolated during the crisis.

The weekly hour-long programme has been developed in partnership Connect Hackney - Ageing Better, the local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the Hackney Culture team and is being produced with local intergenerational station Reel Rebels Radio.

To listen to Hackney Social Radio tune into its host station Resonance 104.4Fm every Wednesday from 11am-12pm or listen online here

For more information about Immediate Theatre click here

To donate to Immediate Theatre click here

