Solar panel programme relaunched to tackle fuel poverty and climate change

In a bid to reduce fuel poverty, Hackney Council is relaunching a group buying scheme to help homeowners install solar panels.

In 2019 the green programme, Solar Together London, saw more than 200 of the borough's homeowners sign up for more affordable access to the cleaner energy through group investment.

Out of 13 London boroughs which took part, Hackney had the highest rate of participation in the scheme, which forms part of the Mayor of London's Energy for Londoners and Hackney Council’s Hackney Green Homes group-buying programmes.

Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville,said: “The hundreds of Hackney homeowners who signed up for solar panels through Solar Together already shows the commitment our residents have to doing their bit to tackle the climate emergency.

“As we accelerate our work to rebuild a greener Hackney following the pandemic, it's vital that we make decarbonising our homes as affordable and accessible as possible."

Residents can register interest in the scheme until March.

The scheme also offers retrofitting options for people who have already invested in solar panels.

To learn more and register, visit www.solartogether.co.uk/hackney/home



