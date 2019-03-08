Hackney Speaker Clare Potter thanks Hackney Winter Night Shelter volunteers at town hall reception

Speaker Claire Potter invited volunteers from Hackney Winter Night Shelter to a reception to acknowledge their “invaluable contribution” to helping the borough’s homeless.

Representing over 600 volunteers, some 20 of them and the charity's small team of staff went to the Speaker's parlour for “nibbles”, drinks and a tour of the town hall.

The group spoke about their experience during the past winter, the values of the shelter which started over 20 years ago, and its ethos of hospitality.

Cllr Clare Potter said she was honoured to thank the team: “The work they do is invaluable to our community and it was enlightening to hear the stories of how the team have helped some of our most vulnerable residents find a warm place for the night and even turn their lives around completely,” she added.

Andrea Daniels, chair of the trustees, said: “We really do appreciate this kind gesture by the Speaker and the recognition of the council of the work and dedication of our volunteers in reaching out to the most vulnerable in our community”.