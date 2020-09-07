Hackney sports clubs meet with shadow minister over lockdown pressures

Wirral South MP and Labour’s shadow minister for sport Alison McGovern; Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier and Hackney mayor Philip Glanville with organisations including Hackney Wick FC, Hackney Rugby and Hackney Cricket. Picture: Submitted by Labour Archant

Labour’s shadow minister for sport attended an online meeting with grassroots clubs in Hackney to address how they have been impacted by Covid-19.

Wirral South MP and Labour’s shadow minister for sport Alison McGovern; Hackney South and Shoreditch MP Meg Hillier and Hackney mayor Philip Glanville came together with organisations including Hackney Wick FC, Hackney Rugby, Hackney Cricket to discuss what could be done to support sports clubs during the pandemic.

They heard going into lockdown, combined with existing financial strains, left many local sports clubs and teams in a precarious position.

Ms McGovern said: “No community deserves to lose important local institutions – football clubs, athletics clubs, rugby teams – because of the financial damage done by a coronavirus.

“They have been a vital resource for their fans and members during this challenging year.

“It was inspiring to hear from local sports clubs in Hackney about their experiences and what support they need to survive and thrive in the future.”

Ms Hillier added: “Hackney has a proud history when it comes to grassroots sport, with exceptional organisations like Hackney Wick FC leading the way nationally in how to be a sports club that is rooted in the community.

“The government must do everything they can to support grassroots sports clubs in communities like mine and in the rest of the country as we emerge out of the coronavirus crisis.”