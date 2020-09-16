Search

Hackney anti-racism group holds vigil to continue in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

PUBLISHED: 10:08 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 16 September 2020

Hackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Picture: Polly Hancock

An anti-racism group held a vigil in Hackney to mark the opening of a murder trial into the death of a Black man in America.

Hackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Picture: Polly HancockHackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Picture: Polly Hancock

People from Hackney Stand Up To Racism (HSUTR) came together outside the Town Hall on September 11 to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as four policeman face trial for the killing of George Floyd.

Speakers included Rabbi Herschel Gluck and Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas.

HSUTR member Sasha Simic said: “It was good - it wasn’t huge, but it was important.”

He explained although protests in the summer showed anti-racism is the “majority position,” he said some responded with “racist ideas” which should continue to be challenged.

Hackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Cllr Susan Fajana Thomas. Picture: Polly HancockHackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Cllr Susan Fajana Thomas. Picture: Polly Hancock

READ MORE: Hundreds gather for Hackney Black Lives Matter vigil

The group are planning a protest on September 18 at 6pm outside the Museum of the Home against its statue of Sir Robert Geffrye, and an event at Finsbury Park Mosque at 2pm on September 19 as part of a national event to welcome refugees.

Hackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Dean Ryan. Picture: Polly HancockHackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Dean Ryan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Rabbi Hershel Gluck. Picture: Polly HancockHackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Rabbi Hershel Gluck. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Rabbi Hershel Gluck. Picture: Polly HancockHackney Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally outside Hackney Town Hall on 11.09.20. Speaker Rabbi Hershel Gluck. Picture: Polly Hancock

