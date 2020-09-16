Hackney anti-racism group holds vigil to continue in solidarity with Black Lives Matter
PUBLISHED: 10:08 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 16 September 2020
Archant
An anti-racism group held a vigil in Hackney to mark the opening of a murder trial into the death of a Black man in America.
People from Hackney Stand Up To Racism (HSUTR) came together outside the Town Hall on September 11 to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as four policeman face trial for the killing of George Floyd.
Speakers included Rabbi Herschel Gluck and Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas.
HSUTR member Sasha Simic said: “It was good - it wasn’t huge, but it was important.”
He explained although protests in the summer showed anti-racism is the “majority position,” he said some responded with “racist ideas” which should continue to be challenged.
READ MORE: Hundreds gather for Hackney Black Lives Matter vigil
The group are planning a protest on September 18 at 6pm outside the Museum of the Home against its statue of Sir Robert Geffrye, and an event at Finsbury Park Mosque at 2pm on September 19 as part of a national event to welcome refugees.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.