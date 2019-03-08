Search

Hackney start-up that makes cat bow ties and dog bandanas expanding to New York

PUBLISHED: 18:12 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 27 August 2019

Bee Friedman and Amy Fleuriot.

Bee Friedman and Amy Fleuriot.

Archant

A Hackney start-up that makes pet accessories such as cat bow ties and dog bandanas is expanding to New York.

A dog in a bandana and a cat in a bow tie.A dog in a bandana and a cat in a bow tie.

Hiro + Wolf, which also produces embossed poo bag pouches, is in talks with retailers across the pond after a successful year.

Animal lover and former Broadway Market stallholder Bee Friedman, 56, and accessories designer Amy Fleuriot, 33, launched the company in 2013 after striking up a friendship while walking their dogs.

The pair received a £5,000 loan from Start Up Loans and bought materials, printing and marketing before launching their store in Columbia Road.

As well as importing fabrics from Africa, they design their own textiles, which are printed onto organic cotton.

Bee said: "We're incredibly proud of our business. We feel passionate about sustainability and are delighted that we have succeeded in building a business built on ethical values."

