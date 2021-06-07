Student fulfils family dream to become doctor at top medical school

Published: 2:46 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 3:05 PM June 7, 2021

A Clapton student studying at a Newham college has made her family proud, after being accepted into medical school.

Badriyah Islam, 18, has been offered a place to study to become a doctor at Imperial College and will become the first in her British-Bangladeshi family to go to university.

Badriyah said: “From a young age, my grandfather had always wanted a doctor in the family. He has been one of my biggest supporters in this journey and has always motivated me throughout.

“Learning that I had been offered a place at one of the top universities to study medicine has really made him so proud, it was a very big moment for our family.

“Being the first one in our family to go to university and to study medicine at a one of the best universities in the world, a family like ours could not have dreamed of that."

She currently studies at Newham Collegiate Sixth Form (NCS) in East Ham where she received specialist support applying to study medicine.

“I have to say a lot of what I have achieved is down to the making the right decision about where to study. If I had not attended the NCS I would not have had the opportunities I have," Badriyah added.

As part of the NCSMedSchool programme she has benefited from work experience placements at the Royal London Hospital and medical entrance exams coaching.

In the past two years the NCS has had a record 110 offers for medicine and dentistry thought to be the highest number in the country.

Headteacher Mouhssin Ismail said: “We are very proud of Badriyah as we are all of our students. She is about to embark on a very exciting journey.

"The NCSMedSchool has been a huge game changer. Since its introduction we have become the leading sixth form centre, state or independent, for medicine and dentistry offers.

“We have our own dedicated in-house Director of Medical Admissions who supports students through the rigorous and competitive medical application process."

Find out more about Badriyah's college at www.thencs.co.uk



