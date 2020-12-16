Woodberry Down students send Christmas cards of kindness  

Published: 3:00 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 4:59 PM December 16, 2020

Students from Skinners' Academy in Woodberry Down. (From left) Hasan Huylu, Mustafa Arpa, Derya Apat, Acelya Yildirim and Fatma Dogan. - Credit: Skinners' Academy

Hackney students have been busy getting into the Christmas spirit by sending Christmas cards to isolated elderly care home residents across the UK.

Sixth Form students from Skinners' Academy in Woodberry Down organised the project, which involved collaborating with Year 7 and 8 pupils, as well as staff, to write over 500 personally written cards during term time.

Year 13 Skinners' Academy student Fatma Dogan said: “We wanted to help people feel good during these tough times.

"It’s really rewarding to know a small act can make a big difference.”

The cards will be posted to residential homes which are part of the Christmas Cards of Kindness Project.

The project was initially set up as a Facebook group and allows care homes to list their postal addresses and make requests for cards to be sent to their residents.

Readers can get involved in the project at www.facebook.com/groups/909539939580632

